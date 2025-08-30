Court Remands Man Who Threatened Security Forces in Viral Video

A Juaboso Magistrate Court has ordered the remand of Evans Amoako, known locally as Sasso, after he appeared in a viral social media video brandishing a firearm and warning security agencies to stay away from an illegal mining operation.

The video, which spread across social media platforms on August 24, showed Amoako holding what appeared to be a locally made pistol loaded with live ammunition. In the footage, he issued direct threats to security personnel, telling them not to approach their mining site in the Western North Region.

Police arrested Amoako two days later at Sefwi Metemano in the Juaboso District. He faces charges of causing fear and panic among security agencies and illegal possession of a firearm without proper authorization.

During his court appearance, Amoako pleaded guilty to the charges but attempted to downplay his actions. He claimed he was merely playing around with the weapon and insisted he did not personally upload the threatening video to TikTok, where it gained widespread attention.

Prosecutors opposed any bail application, arguing that Amoako posed a risk to ongoing investigations and might attempt to interfere with the case. They emphasized the serious nature of the threats made against law enforcement officers.

The magistrate agreed with the prosecution’s concerns and denied bail, citing both the gravity of the offense and the potential for investigative interference. The case has been scheduled to resume on September 15 for further proceedings.

Police investigations continue as authorities work to identify and arrest Amoako’s associates who may have been involved in the incident. Officers are also working to recover the firearm displayed in the video, which could provide crucial evidence for the prosecution.

The case has drawn attention amid growing concerns about illegal mining activities in Ghana’s gold-rich regions and the increasingly bold tactics used by some operators to avoid law enforcement. Such confrontational behavior represents a significant escalation in the ongoing battle between authorities and illegal miners.

Security experts note that direct threats against law enforcement personnel undermine public safety and the rule of law. The outcome of this case could set an important precedent for how similar incidents are handled in the future.