Court Remands Ebo Noah for Psychiatric Evaluation

The Adentan Circuit Court has remanded content creator Evans Eshun, widely known as Ebo Noah, into police custody for two weeks following his arrest over a failed doomsday prophecy. The court ordered a psychiatric assessment at Pantang Psychiatric Hospital before his next appearance scheduled for January 16, 2026.

Eshun faces charges of false communication, deliberately misleading the public, and publishing false news, according to prosecutors who say these offenses violate Ghana’s criminal laws. The 33-year-old was arrested on December 31, 2025, in Weija-Gbawe while livestreaming on social media.

The case stems from months of online activity during which Eshun urged people to prepare for a three-year flood disaster beginning December 25, 2025. Videos posted on his TikTok and YouTube channels showed him presenting what he described as modern arks, though police later confirmed these vessels belonged to other entities.

Hundreds reportedly gathered at his site, abandoning homes and raising security issues, creating what authorities described as significant public safety concerns. Some followers traveled from neighboring countries, including at least one person from Liberia who came to join the ark.

When Christmas Day passed without incident, Eshun released videos claiming he had interceded through prayer and fasting, persuading God to postpone the catastrophe. He later appeared at rapper Sarkodie’s Rapperholic 2025 concert, urging the audience to celebrate the postponement.

He admitted to police that his actions were for online engagement, expressing regret, according to law enforcement officials. Deputy Superintendent of Police Seth Sewornu clarified that Eshun works as a security guard at a private school in Madina and has no religious training, despite his online persona.

The psychiatric evaluation will help determine Eshun’s fitness to stand trial. Public reactions split sharply, with some celebrating the arrest of a perceived charlatan and others decrying it as a free speech infringement. The Ghana Police Service emphasized its commitment to curbing misinformation that threatens public order.

The case highlights growing concerns about digital falsehoods and the influence of social media personalities in Ghana. Court officials escorted a barefooted Eshun, wearing a singlet and shorts, into a vehicle after the hearing, footage that circulated widely on social platforms.