Court Rejects Ken Ofori-Atta’s Bid to Remove ‘Wanted’ Tag

An Accra Human Rights Court has dismissed former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s application to compel the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to remove his name from its wanted list.

Justice Amoako’s June 18 ruling determined the injunction failed to meet legal thresholds, dealing a blow to the ex-minister’s attempts to halt the corruption probe’s publicity measures.

Ofori-Atta’s legal team had argued on March 27 that the OSP violated administrative justice principles by maintaining his photograph and details on official platforms, claiming reputational damage. The court however found the alleged injuries compensable through damages rather than injunctive relief.

“The applicant failed to satisfy the second requirement for injunction grant,” Justice Amoako stated, adding that the continued publication didn’t constitute irreparable harm. The ruling allows the OSP to maintain its public notices as investigations into alleged financial misconduct during Ofori-Atta’s tenure proceed.

Legal analysts note the decision reinforces prosecutorial discretion in anti-corruption campaigns, even as it leaves open potential civil claims for defamation should the former minister ultimately clear his name. The OSP has yet to formally charge Ofori-Atta, who maintains his innocence.