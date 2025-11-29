Court Recognizes Two Wives In Daddy Lumba Funeral Dispute

The Kumasi High Court has ruled that both Akosua Serwaa and Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni, must be recognized as surviving wives of late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, delivering a 74 page judgment on Friday, November 28, 2025, that rejected claims of exclusive spousal status while the December 13 funeral date remains contested.

Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur (PhD) presiding over the case determined that Akosua Serwaa could not prove civil marriage between her and the deceased, noting that what existed between them was solely a customary marriage. The court therefore held that Akosua Serwaa cannot claim to be the only surviving spouse of the musician who died on July 26, 2025.

Justice Smith Arthur ruled that both Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni should be recognised as surviving wives of Daddy Lumba and must be acknowledged by the Abusuapanyin in the performance of the widowhood rites. The judge stressed that there should be no hindrance to the removal and burial of the late musician.

Lawyer Fati Ali Yallah, representing the family head known as Abusuapanin, confirmed after the verdict that the funeral date remains unchanged at December 13, 2025. The funeral will still hold on December 13 as communicated earlier because Abusuapanin has not communicated that otherwise, she told media assembled outside the courthouse.

However, Daddy Lumba’s sister, Ernestina Fosuh, has insisted that the funeral cannot be held on December 13, 2025. She explains that the date inconveniences some of the children of the late musician, and the funeral must be postponed.

Papa Shee, speaking to media after the ruling, revealed that Daddy Lumba’s family, comprising his uncle, Wofa Poku, his sister, Ernestina Fosu, and some of his children, have collectively agreed that the funeral will instead be held on March 14, 2026. He indicated the family intends to appeal the court’s decision.

Akosua Serwaa had filed suit on October 3, 2025, asking the court to declare her as the only surviving lawful spouse based on a civil marriage she claimed she contracted with the musician in Bornheim, Germany, in 2004. She sought to restrain the head of the musician’s extended family, Kofi Owusu Fosu, and Odo Broni from claiming any rights to funeral and widowhood rites.

The defendants opposed the claim, arguing that under customary practice, Serwaa’s marriage had been dissolved when she allegedly returned the head drinks to the family, a traditional act recognising separation. They argued that Odo Broni, who lived with Daddy Lumba for over 15 years and bore him six children, was the rightful widow.

The court held that the plaintiff failed to discharge the burden of proof, particularly because she did not provide the original copies of her marriage certificate. Justice Smith Arthur noted that the evidence submitted fell short of Sections 136 and 161, which require the plaintiff to submit the original marriage certificate from the Bornheim Marriage Registry and corresponding certification from the Ghana Embassy in Germany.

On November 25, 2025, the court was presented with supposed original civil marriage documents from Germany, including notary certified translations and associated paperwork. The defence challenged these documents, citing inconsistencies in font styles and notary signatures, arguing the evidence was submitted at the eleventh hour.

Justice Smith Arthur observed during the hearing that under Ghanaian family law, simultaneous customary and civil marriages are redundant, as each is independently valid. The high court dismissed that injunction in late October, ruling against restraining the family from proceeding with plans for the musician’s burial, noting the decision was based on what was just and convenient.

The court set December 1, 2025, as the date for availability of certified copies of the judgment. According to the decision, the family of Daddy Lumba shall have the right to determine which of the wives will perform widowhood rites.

Justice Smith Arthur criticized the practice of performing both civil (ordinance) and customary marriages for the same couple, calling it wasteful. Under Ghanaian law, she explained, each form of marriage is independently valid, making dual ceremonies unnecessary.

The dispute erupted after Daddy Lumba’s death when confusion arose over funeral arrangements. The family head reportedly announced that Akosua Serwaa cannot claim to be Lumba’s only spouse, revealing that both Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, who was living with Lumba in Accra and had six children with him, would be recognized.

Charles Kwadwo Fosu, the legendary Ghanaian highlife musician commonly referred to as Daddy Lumba, died at the Bank Hospital in Accra on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60. His four decade career produced over 33 albums and countless hits that made him one of Ghana’s most celebrated musicians.

The Creative Arts Agency, in collaboration with the Fosu family, organized a candlelight vigil at Independence Square on August 2, 2025, to honor his legacy. A one week memorial was held in Accra on August 30, 2025, though the final funeral date remains uncertain pending resolution of family disagreements.

Heavy security presence was deployed at the Kumasi High Court on Friday as scores of supporters of the two wives gathered for the final ruling. Large crowds thronged the court premises as both sides awaited the judgment that many hoped would resolve months of tension.

Under Ghanaian customary law, the court earlier ruled, authority over a deceased person’s body rests entirely with the matrilineal family. The body and burial rites of a deceased person belong to the extended family, not a spouse, according to traditional practice.

Akosua Serwaa’s lawyer, William Kusi, speaking after the ruling, described the outcome as a levelled score, noting that the court promised to determine the substantive case. The family’s lawyer expressed satisfaction, stating that they made superior submissions in court and the judge agreed with their position.

The lawyer added that the family now holds complete authority to determine burial type and assign funeral roles as they see fit. That presumably includes deciding who performs widowhood rites, which is really what this whole dispute centers on, given the cultural weight behind widowhood rites in Ghana that carry deep traditional and spiritual significance.

Legal expert and media personality Listowel Fordjour has previously offered insights into the debate, explaining that Ghanaian law recognizes both customary practices and constitutional rights in funeral planning. He emphasized that a surviving spouse and children must never be excluded from such arrangements.

The dispute highlights tensions between statutory law, customary law, and diaspora marriages in Ghana’s legal pluralism. The case tests how Ghana applies the legal principle lex loci celebrationis (the law of the place where the marriage was celebrated) when it conflicts with local norms.

The ruling could have far reaching implications for the Ghanaian diaspora, especially concerning inheritance, property, and burial rights. With both women now legally recognized as surviving wives, questions remain about estate distribution under Ghana’s Intestate Succession Law (PNDCL 111), which normally grants rights to the legal spouse and children.

The family led by Abusuapanyin Kofi Wusu has maintained throughout the proceedings that traditional processes were followed and high authorities had been notified. Wusu stated that customs are older than any court in the land, emphasizing the primacy of traditional authority in funeral matters.

In an October 1, 2025 letter, the family’s lawyers argued that Akosua Serwaa’s marriage was no longer valid, alleging she deserted her husband by refusing to relocate to Ghana during his illness. They claimed she presented traditional drinks to signify a customary dissolution of marriage.

Social media reaction has been intense, with some sympathizing with Akosua Serwaa and arguing she has documentation proving her marriage, while others support the family, saying traditional authority should prevail. Most commenters expressed desire for both sides to settle matters respectfully so Daddy Lumba can be buried with dignity.

The funeral, whenever it occurs, will take place at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. That venue signals the scale of sendoff planned for the highlife icon, as Baba Yara is where Ghana honors people who meant something to the entire nation.

The immediate family’s announcement of a December 13 date conflicts with Papa Shee’s statement about March 14, 2026, creating continued uncertainty about when final rites will occur. The court’s recognition of both wives as legitimate adds another layer of complexity to funeral planning and protocol.

Looking ahead, resolution of remaining disputes over funeral timing, widowhood rites performance, and estate distribution will require continued negotiation between competing interests. The court has provided legal clarity on spousal status, but practical implementation of that ruling amid family disagreements remains challenging.

The Daddy Lumba case has become a landmark legal battle attracting nationwide attention, not only because of the musician’s fame but also because it addresses fundamental questions about marriage, family authority, and burial rights in contemporary Ghana where traditional and modern legal systems often intersect and sometimes conflict.