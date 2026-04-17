Court Orders Zonda Tec Ghana to Pay GH¢250,000 Over Faulty New Truck

A court has ordered Zonda Tec Ghana Limited to pay GH¢250,000 in damages to a customer after a brand new truck purchased from the company developed engine problems within three months.

The ruling, delivered on April 10 in favour of Mr Tony Afoakwa, also directed the company to repair the truck and extended the engine warranty from six months to three years after the repairs are completed.

The court found that Zonda Tec Ghana had breached the original warranty agreement by failing to address the truck’s engine defect.

During the case, the company argued that modifications made to the truck’s bucket caused the engine failure. However, the judge rejected that claim, saying there was no evidence to support the allegation.

“I do not think constructing a bucket at the back of a truck should affect the engine of the truck,” the judge stated, adding that claims of overloading had also not been backed by any corroborative evidence.

The ruling adds to a growing number of recent court decisions in favour of consumers in Ghana.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ruled against Vodafone Ghana for violating the data privacy rights of a customer after allowing an unknown person to register a mobile money account using his Ghana Card details without consent.

In that case, the court awarded the customer GH¢10,000 in damages, citing the risk of identity theft and financial fraud.