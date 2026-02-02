Court Orders NAM1 to Submit Witness Statement by February 9

The High Court in Accra has ordered Nana Appiah Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited, to file his witness statement by February 9, 2026, after he attempted to give oral testimony during court proceedings on Monday.

Presiding Judge Justice Sedinam Awo Kwadam issued the directive following the withdrawal of a motion seeking stay of proceedings in the criminal case. The matter involves allegations that Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, used his company to engage in illegal gold trading.

NAM1 appeared before the court after the Supreme Court dismissed his judicial review application. His counsel, Emmanuel Amoakohene, requested the court to strike out an application for stay of proceedings, noting their Supreme Court application had been withdrawn.

During testimony, NAM1 maintained that his company held valid operational licences. He told the court that A2 Company was properly authorised and incorporated to engage in gold mining, purchasing, value addition and export activities.

He explained that the company applied to the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), completed all required documentation, paid necessary fees, and underwent scrutiny before receiving approval. NAM1 added that after PMMC’s transition to a national assay office, the company applied to the Minerals Commission and obtained the required approvals.

When prosecutors requested documentary evidence, NAM1 said he would present the licences at the next hearing. He explained that after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shut down Menzgold and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) took control of offices, many documents could not be readily accounted for.

NAM1 faces 39 criminal charges including selling gold without a licence, fraudulent breach of trust, defrauding by false pretences and money laundering. Prosecutors allege that between 2016 and 2018, members of the public were induced to invest in gold transactions through Menzgold.

The Securities and Exchange Commission directed suspension of the company’s gold trading activities for operating without required authorisation, leading to business closure and subsequent investigations. NAM1 and other accused persons have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The court has ordered NAM1 to attach all relevant documentary evidence to his witness statement. The hearing continues on February 19, 2026.

Outside court, Frederick Forson, Convener of the Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold, renewed calls for expedited proceedings, claiming nearly 300 affected customers have died over the years due to frustration over unpaid investments.