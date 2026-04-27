Court Orders GH¢800k for Man Wrongly Jailed 19 Years

Ghana’s Supreme Court has ordered the State to pay GH¢800,000 in compensation to Yaw Appiah, a bar owner who spent nearly two decades behind bars after a wrongful robbery conviction, in a ruling that legal observers say reinforces constitutional protections against unjust imprisonment.

The decision was delivered on 10 February 2026 by a five-member panel presided over by Justice Avril Lovelace-Johnson, with Justices Prof. Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, Samuel Asiedu, Yaw Darko Asare, and Kweku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo also on the bench.

Appiah was among several individuals tried at the High Court over a 2006 robbery in Teshie-Nungua, in which a family returning from the airport was attacked and robbed of mobile phones and cash. Prosecutors linked him to the crime partly through calls made to stolen phones and through statements from co-accused persons. He was convicted in 2011 and sentenced to 45 years in prison.

His legal team later argued before the Court of Appeal that none of the robbery victims had identified him, that the trial judge had erroneously recorded a guilty plea when records showed he had pleaded not guilty, and that a co-accused’s confession could not legally be used to implicate him. State prosecutors conceded the errors.

The Court of Appeal ruled that the trial judge had completely misapprehended the prosecution’s evidence and that, had proper attention been paid to the record, Appiah would not have been required to mount a defence at all. It acquitted and discharged him in March 2025, describing the case as a tragedy.

Following the acquittal, Appiah filed for compensation at the Supreme Court under Article 14(5) and (7) of the 1992 Constitution. His lawyers sought GH¢2,020,800 in damages, while the State proposed a figure between GH¢75,000 and GH¢100,000. The court settled on GH¢800,000, citing established legal principles governing wrongful conviction compensation, including those set out in the Dodzi Sabbah case.

Article 14 of the Constitution empowers the Supreme Court to award compensation where a conviction is overturned and the detention is found to have been unlawful.

Appiah was 29 years old when he was first arrested in 2006. He spent five years on remand before sentencing and served the remainder of his term at Nsawam Medium Security Prison.