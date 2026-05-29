Court Orders FDA to Pay Tobinco GH¢30 Million for Abuse

Ghana’s Court of Appeal has unanimously upheld a High Court ruling ordering the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to pay more than GH¢30 million in damages and costs to Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited, finding that the regulator committed the tort of misfeasance in public office against the pharmaceutical company.

The Court of Appeal in Accra held that the FDA, acting through its former Chief Executive Officer Dr. Stephen Opuni, unlawfully detained Tobinco’s drugs, occasioned financial losses and caused serious damage to the company’s reputation and business.

The judgment, delivered on April 23, 2026, by a panel comprising Justices Anthony Oppong, Barima Oppong and Justin Dorgu, affirmed special damages of GH¢24,581,871.55, general damages of GH¢5,000,000 and costs of GH¢1,000,000, with an additional GH¢50,000 in appeal costs.

The dispute traces back to 2013, when the FDA discovered that Tobinco had imported anti-malarial suppositories without a separate product registration. The company acknowledged the omission but argued the products contained identical active ingredients to already-registered medicines. The FDA imposed a fine and ordered a recall, but the Court found that what followed crossed from regulation into abuse of power.

The Court found that Dr. Opuni targeted the company without justification, a conclusion reinforced by the fact that the same products he condemned were subsequently registered after he left office.

The Court accepted unchallenged testimony that Dr. Opuni had threatened to bring down Tobinco’s chief executive, and found that an FDA newsletter publicly branding the products as fake was published before documents supposedly signed voluntarily by detained company executives were dated. The Court concluded the documents had been obtained under duress.

For the tort of misfeasance in public office to be established, the Court required proof that a public officer acted in bad faith or with malice, causing measurable damage to the claimant. It found all four elements fully satisfied.

The FDA had argued that Tobinco’s own registration breach should bar compensation under the ex turpi causa principle, which prevents a party from profiting from its own wrongdoing. The Court rejected this argument, holding that regulatory non-compliance did not authorise the FDA to fabricate allegations or act outside its statutory mandate.

“If public officers will infringe men’s rights, they ought to pay greater damages than other men, to deter and hinder other officers from the like offences,” the Court quoted in closing, citing the historic English case of Ashby v White.