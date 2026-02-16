Court Orders Businessman to Pay GH₵200k for Breach of Marriage Promise

The Accra Circuit Court has ordered a businessman in his 60s to pay GHC200,000 in compensation to his former partner for breaching a promise to marry her after an 11 year relationship that lasted from 2013 to 2024.

Justice Sedinam Kwadam delivered the ruling on Monday, February 16, 2026, in a case that originated as an ejectment suit, where the businessman sought to evict the woman from a two bedroom apartment in a six unit property he owns in East Legon, Accra.

In her defense and countersuit, the woman maintained that the businessman had promised to marry her, a commitment she said led her to leave her residence in Dansoman and dedicate herself fully to the relationship.

The court heard that the property was still under construction when the couple’s relationship began. Evidence presented showed the woman took an active role in supervising and managing the building project for approximately four years while the businessman, who was frequently abroad, sent funds for the construction.

In 2017, the businessman asked the woman to move into one of the two bedroom units, and he later joined her after returning to Ghana, according to court documents.

Among the evidence the woman presented was that the businessman was publicly listed as an in law during her father’s funeral in 2018, where he made financial contributions and wrote a tribute. He also gave her a ring and appointed her to oversee construction of his six unit property in the role of foreman for about four years.

Justice Kwadam found compelling evidence that a promise to marry had been made. The court concluded that the ring was not a casual gift but carried clear intent to commit. The businessman’s conduct of associating himself with the woman’s family as an in law without objection, making contributions at her father’s funeral, and allowing her to manage the construction project reinforced the existence of the promise, the court ruled.

His unilateral decision to end the relationship in 2024 was therefore ruled a breach of promise to marry.

The judge observed that both parties are over 60 years old and noted that the woman’s prospects of finding another partner had been significantly reduced after devoting 11 years to the relationship, including nine years of cohabitation.

The woman had requested several reliefs from the court, including United States Dollars (USD) 40,000 in damages for the breach of promise to marry, the right to remain in the two bedroom apartment, and continued use of a Toyota RAV4 vehicle she claimed had been purchased for her.

Although the businessman remains the legal title holder of the property, the court applied principles of equity and imposed a constructive trust over the two bedroom unit, allowing the woman to remain in the apartment.

The court further permitted the woman to retain use of the Toyota RAV4, as the businessman had not specifically claimed its return in his pleadings. She was also awarded GHC20,000 in costs.

The full reasoning of the judgment is expected to be made available on February 24, 2026.

Breach of promise to marry is recognized under Ghanaian law as a civil wrong that can result in damages. Courts have consistently held that when a promise to marry is made and relied upon by the other party, breaking that promise without justification can constitute a breach warranting compensation.