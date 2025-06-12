Court of Appeal Affirms Boni King Tackie Adama Latse II as Legitimate Ga Mantse

In a landmark ruling with far-reaching implications for the Ga State, the Court of Appeal in Kumasi has today unanimously affirmed Boni King Tackie Adama Latse II as the rightful Ga Mantse, dismissing appeals brought by both the National House of Chiefs and Nii Tetteh Ashong V.

In a 3-0 decision, the panel upheld the 2021 ruling of the Kumasi High Court, which had recognized King Tackie Adama Latse II as the legitimate traditional ruler of the Ga State. The appellate court has now ordered the National House of Chiefs to re-enter his name in its register as Ga Mantse within 14 days.

The court also imposed costs of GH₵30,000 on the National House of Chiefs and an additional GH₵20,000 on Nii Tetteh Ashong V, signaling a firm judicial stance on enforcing traditional rulings and affirming the authority of prior court decisions.

Background

The dispute over the Ga Mantse title has dragged on for years, drawing national attention and creating rifts within the traditional leadership structure of the Ga State. In 2021, the High Court in Kumasi ruled in favor of Boni King Tackie Adama Latse II, but the decision was appealed by parties contesting his legitimacy.

The National House of Chiefs, which maintains the official register of traditional leaders, had withheld recognition despite the High Court’s decision—prompting renewed legal challenges.

Today’s Court of Appeal judgment finally brings closure to that protracted litigation.

Legal experts and cultural commentators alike view this ruling as a strong reaffirmation of judicial authority in matters concerning chieftaincy and traditional governance.

“This ruling is not just about one individual; it’s about upholding due process and the rule of law within the chieftaincy institution,” said a Kumasi-based legal analyst.

Supporters of King Tackie Adama Latse II, many of whom had gathered in anticipation of the decision, welcomed the verdict with jubilation, viewing it as a major victory for the Ga State and a path toward unity and development.

The National House of Chiefs now has 14 days to comply with the court’s directive to update its register, formally recognizing King Tackie Adama Latse II as the Ga Mantse.

This ruling is expected to set a precedent for how traditional leadership disputes are resolved in Ghana, reinforcing the judiciary’s critical role in safeguarding cultural and constitutional order.