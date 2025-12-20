Court Nullifies Seventh Day Pentecostal Assemblies Election After Leadership Dispute

A Kumasi High Court has declared a controversial election at the Association of Seventh Day Pentecostal Assemblies null and void, effectively blocking Micaiah Addai from assuming the church’s presidency after a dispute lasting nearly two decades.

In a judgment delivered Thursday December 18, 2025, Justice Dr Poku Adusei, a Court of Appeal judge sitting as an additional High Court judge, ruled on legal action brought by three senior church members including Elder Enoch Ofori Jr, the founder’s son. The plaintiffs challenged Addai’s election as president at a general meeting held October 8, 2023.

The dispute revolves around rival claims to the church’s leadership following the death of its founder, Elder Enoch Ofori, in 2007. According to the plaintiffs, the October 2023 election violated both a previous Court of Appeal ruling and the church’s constitution.

The conflict dates back to 2008 when disagreements over succession first reached the courts. A consent judgment entered in 2009 allowed Addai, the founder’s nephew, to act as leader until elections were held in accordance with the church’s constitution. It also barred Ofori Jr from holding himself out as president.

However, disagreements over how elections should be organized led to further litigation. In 2022, the Court of Appeal ruled that earlier elections organized by Addai were irregular, describing them as a sham because only three out of the church’s 21 assemblies participated.

The appellate court allowed Addai to remain as acting leader but ordered that fresh elections be held within six months in line with the church’s constitution. Attempts by Addai to stay the ruling were later dismissed by both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

The plaintiffs told the court that despite the Court of Appeal’s ruling, Addai organized another election in October 2023 without the participation of many assemblies, including all 21 aligned with the plaintiffs. They argued that eligible pastors, elders and deacons were disenfranchised and that the process was controlled by the defendant who was himself a candidate.

Central to the dispute was who qualified to vote. The plaintiffs maintained that pastors, elders and deacons of all assemblies were entitled to participate under the church’s constitution. Addai insisted that only those holding ministerial credential cards issued by the founder or by himself could vote.

The plaintiffs also objected to the appointment of an election supervisor, Mr Benneh, who they said was one of the defendant’s own delegates, raising concerns about fairness and neutrality. Elder Ofori Jr testified that the defendant had shown consistent refusal to comply with court orders and had sidelined entire assemblies from the electoral process.

Dr Paul Ntiamoah Peprah, a deacon from the Agogo Assembly, told the court that lists of qualified leaders from the plaintiffs’ assemblies were rejected by Addai, who refused to recognize them as legitimate elders or deacons. Addai testified in his own defense that he was the duly elected president and that credential cards were essential for participation.

After reviewing the evidence and the church’s constitution, the High Court found that the October 2023 election did not comply with the earlier Court of Appeal judgment. The court declared the election null, void and of no legal effect. It also granted a perpetual injunction restraining Addai from holding himself out as president.

Justice Adusei ordered that an independent umpire be appointed to compile a credible register of eligible voters and to organize fresh elections in line with the church’s constitution. The ruling effectively resets the leadership process within the Association of Seventh Day Pentecostal Assemblies.

For church members, the judgment raises hopes that a long standing conflict dividing congregations across Ghana may finally be resolved, provided the parties comply with the court’s latest orders. The dispute has now stretched across more than 15 years with multiple court interventions.