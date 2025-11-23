Court Hears Disputed Claims About Daddy Lumba’s Children and Marriage

A disputed letter presented to the Kumasi High Court alleges that late highlife musician Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, known as Daddy Lumba, fathered 17 children outside his marriage during a legal battle over widowhood rites.

The document emerged during cross examination of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, head of the Parkoso Ekuona family, in proceedings where Akosua Serwaa Fosuh seeks court recognition as the musician’s only surviving wife and sole performer of widowhood rites at his funeral. She also wants Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni, restrained from presenting herself as Daddy Lumba’s wife.

The letter, one of 11 pieces of evidence filed with Abusuapanin Owusu’s witness statement, was read in English and translated into Twi during court proceedings. It claims the musician had known Akosua Serwaa Fosuh as his wife for 34 years, with their union blessed with three children.

According to the document, the late musician allegedly deserted his matrimonial home for five years to marry another woman whom he held out publicly and on social media as his wife, despite knowing bigamy was a crime. The letter further alleges he fathered 17 children outside wedlock with numerous mistresses and concubines, some of whom were allegedly close associates of Serwaa.

The letter describes Daddy Lumba as wanton, carefree, a cheat, and abusive. It alleges he physically and psychologically abused the plaintiff on countless occasions, leaving her with many marks on her body and an almost deformed lip. The document states that the plaintiff endured this inhumane treatment in the name of love and for the sake of their children.

The authenticity of this letter has become a point of contention in court. When questioned by plaintiff’s counsel William Kusi, Abusuapanin Owusu confirmed he was not given a copy of the letter but was shown one at a family meeting. He rejected suggestions that the letter was manufactured but could not tell the court whether the plaintiff took legal action against the musician after 10 days, as stated in the letter.

When counsel put it to Abusuapanin Owusu that the contested letter did not come from Akosua Serwaa Fosuh’s lawyers, he maintained he accepted it as genuine. However, Mrs Fosuh herself disputes authorising the letter, creating conflicting accounts about its origin and authenticity.

The witness also provided conflicting testimony about Daddy Lumba’s attendance at family events. He stated the late musician did not attend Akosua Serwaa’s mother’s funeral, claiming it was Daddy Lumba’s younger sister, Faustina Fosuh, who told him this. However, when counsel suggested that Brempomaah, the eldest sister of Daddy Lumba, had testified under oath that she attended the funeral with the deceased, Abusuapanin responded he would not know if she went with him.

Abusuapanin Owusu also could not provide details about a property settlement between Daddy Lumba and the plaintiff mentioned in the contested letter. When plaintiff counsel suggested he was an untruthful witness and that his testimony was merely an account from somebody else, he refused to agree.

The trial judge, Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur, has been presiding over the complex case that includes multiple layers of legal and cultural disputes. The court has already admitted controversial evidence, including a video clip in which Daddy Lumba appeared to discuss who performed in law rites at his late mother’s funeral.

Earlier testimony in November revealed that Mrs Fosuh’s lawyer, Georgina Osei Bonsu, had detailed her relationship with the Fosuh family, explaining she met Daddy Lumba in the United States during a musical concert in 2003. She confirmed attending the couple’s marriage ceremony at Bomso in 1991 and their civil marriage ceremony in Germany in 2004.

The case has grown increasingly complex with the introduction of citizenship questions. Mrs Fosuh has petitioned the court for legal clarification on her husband’s citizenship status, claiming he renounced his Ghanaian citizenship after acquiring German nationality in 2000. She submitted documentation showing his renunciation was processed under File No. SCR/TA14/184/01AG, with a fee of 200 Deutsche Marks paid in Bonn, and he received a Certificate of Renunciation in 2002.

This citizenship argument could fundamentally affect who has legal authority over funeral arrangements, as it introduces questions about whether Ghanaian customary law, Ghanaian statutory law, or German law should govern the proceedings.

The original funeral arrangements scheduled for December 6, 2025, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi remain on hold pending court resolution. The court previously rejected an attempt by Mrs Fosuh to halt burial arrangements through an injunction.

Priscilla Ofori and Transitions Funeral Home, listed as second and third defendants, filed conditional appearance motions. The extended family of Daddy Lumba has reportedly recognised Odo Broni, not Akosua Serwah, as the wife, according to statements from lawyers involved in the case.

The hearing is scheduled to resume on Monday, November 24, 2025, with the first and second defendants expected to call their witnesses. The court is set to deliver its ruling on November 25, 2025.

Daddy Lumba, who passed away on July 26, 2025, was one of Ghana’s most celebrated highlife musicians, known for classics including Theresah, Menseida, and Adaka Teaa. His death has sparked not only legal battles but also broader national conversations about marriage, morality, and legal rights.