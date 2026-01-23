Court Document Suggests Daddy Lumba Died Without Registered Will

A document from the High Court of Justice, Probate and Administration Division in Accra, suggests that late highlife legend Daddy Lumba may have died without a registered will.

The document, dated January 2026, relates to the estate of Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba. It shows that a formal search was conducted at the court’s registry to determine whether he had deposited a Last Will and Testament.

Under the first inquiry on the document, which asks whether the late musician had a will on record, the response reads No Record. This indicates that no will was found in the registry at the time of the search.

The document also left blank spaces for details such as the date the will was deposited, the person who deposited it, and the lawyer who prepared it. These sections were not filled, further suggesting that no official will was available in the court’s records.

The search was endorsed by the Registrar of the High Court on January 19, 2026, and is connected to proceedings concerning the administration of Daddy Lumba’s estate.

This development comes amid ongoing legal disputes over the late musician’s properties. If confirmed, the absence of a will means his estate may be distributed under Ghana’s intestate succession laws.

Daddy Lumba died at The Bank Hospital in Accra on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60 after a short illness. His passing sparked months of legal battles involving family members, his two recognized wives, and funeral arrangements that eventually led to his burial on December 13, 2025, at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

A legal dispute has emerged over the estate of the highlife legend barely one month after his burial. His widow, Akosua Serwaa, his elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, and his daughter, Charlyn Fosu, have jointly applied to the High Court Probate Division in Accra for a Grant of Letters of Administration to manage the estate.

According to court documents, Akosua Serwaa is contesting 19 properties registered in Daddy Lumba’s name. The properties include residential homes, commercial buildings, and land in various locations across Ghana. However, Daddy Lumba’s other wife, Priscilla Ofori, also known as Odo Broni, has filed a caveat through her lawyers challenging Akosua Serwaa’s move.

The Kumasi High Court had earlier ruled on November 28, 2025, that both Akosua Serwaa and Priscilla Ofori must be recognized as surviving wives of Daddy Lumba, delivering a 74 page judgment that rejected claims of exclusive spousal status.

Under Ghana’s intestate succession laws, when a person dies without a valid will, the estate is distributed according to the Intestate Succession Act, 1985 (PNDC (Provisional National Defence Council) Law 111). The law provides that the surviving spouse or spouses, children, and certain family members are entitled to shares of the deceased’s property.

According to the Act, where there is a surviving spouse and children, the distribution follows a specific formula. The spouse is entitled to household chattels and a portion of the residue, while children share the remainder. Where there are multiple wives, as in Daddy Lumba’s case, the law recognizes each legally married wife’s entitlement.

The absence of a will can lead to protracted legal battles, especially in estates involving multiple properties, complex family structures, or competing claims. Legal experts often advise individuals with substantial assets to prepare comprehensive wills to avoid such disputes and ensure their wishes are honored after death.

Daddy Lumba was estimated to have a net worth of around $26 million, equivalent to approximately GH₵268 million, making him one of the wealthiest musicians in Ghana. With over 30 albums and a career spanning more than three decades, he left behind a substantial legacy both in music and property.

The musician’s estate administration is expected to be a lengthy process given the number of properties involved, the presence of two recognized wives, multiple children, and the absence of a registered will to provide clear guidance on asset distribution.

The court is expected to hear the application for Letters of Administration in the coming weeks, while legal representatives for both wives prepare their respective claims to the estate.