Court Dismisses Kanu’s No-Case Submission in Terrorism Trial

The Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected the no-case submission filed by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu, ordering him to open his defense in the ongoing terrorism trial.

Justice James Omotosho delivered the ruling on Friday, September 26, 2025, determining that the prosecution had established a prima facie case that required the defendant to respond. The court held that sufficient evidence exists for Kanu to answer the seven-count terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

Kanu’s legal team, led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Godwin Kanu Agabi, had argued that the IPOB leader should be discharged and acquitted, claiming the Federal Government failed to establish any credible link between their client and terrorism activities. The defense contended that Kanu’s statements about Biafra independence constituted legitimate political expression rather than criminal conduct.

The Federal Government, represented by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo SAN, successfully argued that Kanu’s broadcasts on Radio Biafra constituted deliberate threats to break up Nigeria, causing widespread fear among citizens. The prosecution had called witnesses, presented evidence, and closed its case against the IPOB leader before the defense filed the no-case submission.

The ruling represents a significant setback for Kanu, who has been in Department of State Services (DSS) custody since his controversial arrest and repatriation from Kenya in 2021. His supporters had hoped the court would dismiss the charges entirely, potentially leading to his immediate release.

Justice Omotosho also ordered the President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to establish a medical team of eight to ten specialists to evaluate Kanu’s health condition. The court expressed concern about the IPOB leader’s medical status following persistent complaints from his legal representatives about deteriorating health while in custody.

The case has attracted significant attention across Nigeria and the broader West African region, with many viewing it as a test of the country’s judicial independence and approach to separatist movements. Kanu’s legal troubles began after his broadcasts from abroad allegedly incited violence in Nigeria’s southeast region.

The trial originally faced multiple delays and legal challenges, including questions about the legality of Kanu’s arrest and repatriation. The Court of Appeal had previously struck out some charges against him, but the Federal Government successfully appealed to restore the terrorism-related counts.

The matter was adjourned to October 8 for consideration of a report by the Nigerian Medical Association on Kanu’s health status. The court will also begin hearing Kanu’s defense presentation, marking a new phase in the high-profile terrorism trial.

Legal analysts suggest the ruling indicates the court found merit in the prosecution’s evidence regarding Kanu’s alleged role in activities that threatened Nigeria’s territorial integrity. The decision means Kanu must now present evidence and arguments to counter the government’s case against him.

The IPOB movement continues to push for an independent Biafran state carved from Nigeria’s southeast region, maintaining that their activities remain peaceful and within constitutional bounds. However, the Federal Government classifies IPOB as a terrorist organization and links it to violence in the region.

The case highlights ongoing tensions between Nigeria’s federal authorities and separatist groups, particularly in the southeast where memories of the 1967-1970 Biafran civil war remain fresh. Kanu’s eventual fate could influence the broader separatist discourse across Nigeria.