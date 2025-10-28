Court Clears Daddy Lumba Funeral for December 6

The battle over Daddy Lumba’s funeral just ended with a decisive court ruling. The Kumasi High Court dismissed an injunction application Tuesday morning, clearing the way for the highlife legend’s final rites to proceed as scheduled on December 6, 2025, at Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Presiding Judge Dorinda Smith Arthur didn’t mince words. Under Ghanaian customary law, she ruled, authority over a deceased person’s body rests entirely with the family. Restraining them wouldn’t serve anyone’s interests, she added. “Accordingly, the application for interlocutory injunction is hereby refused.”

That’s legal speak for “nice try, but no.”

The ruling ends, at least temporarily, a messy dispute between Akosua Serwaa, who claims to be Daddy Lumba’s lawful widow, and the musician’s extended family. Serwaa wanted the court to halt funeral preparations until certain matters got resolved, particularly her status as the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu’s surviving spouse.

Here’s where it gets complicated. Serwaa filed the injunction as part of a broader lawsuit seeking recognition as Lumba’s only legitimate wife. She presented a civil marriage certificate from Germany, where she and Lumba reportedly lived. Her argument? Under Ghanaian law, you can’t contract another marriage after a civil ordinance marriage.

But Daddy Lumba’s family isn’t having it. They claim Serwaa returned her “head drink” in 2018, which in Ghanaian tradition means she dissolved the marriage herself. The family has declared Priscilla Ofori, known as Odo Broni, as the legitimate widow who’ll undergo widowhood rites.

So there are two women, each claiming widow status, each with lawyers, and each convinced they’re right. It’s the kind of family drama that would normally stay private but has instead become very public because, well, this is Daddy Lumba we’re talking about. The man’s a national treasure.

The family’s legal team came prepared Tuesday. They argued the injunction had no merit and was designed purely to delay the funeral. After hearing both sides, Judge Arthur sided with them. The family now has full authority to manage funeral arrangements and decide who performs what roles.

Speaking after the ruling, Serwaa’s lawyer William Kusi tried to put a positive spin on things. He described the outcome as “a levelled score,” noting that the court promised to determine the substantive case by November 25, 2025. His argument was essentially: we didn’t really need the injunction anyway since the main case will be settled before the funeral.

That’s an interesting way to frame losing an injunction application, but lawyers excel at creative reframing.

Kusi explained that since the judge indicated the main suit determining Serwaa’s status would conclude by November 25, it made sense to dismiss the injunction and let the case proceed. The court has ordered all parties to file necessary legal processes by Friday, October 31, with a Case Management Conference scheduled for November 14 and the main hearing beginning November 17.

So technically, there’ll be a final judgment on who’s actually Lumba’s legitimate widow five days before the scheduled funeral. That’s cutting it remarkably close, but at least it provides clarity before the burial.

The family’s lawyer spoke to journalists afterward with barely concealed satisfaction. “We made our superior submissions in court, and the judge agreed with our position. As it stands now, there is absolutely no injunction on the body of Daddy Lumba,” he said.

He added that the family now holds complete authority to determine burial type and assign funeral roles as they see fit. That presumably includes deciding who performs widowhood rites, which is really what this whole dispute centers on.

Before Tuesday’s hearing, the family’s lawyer had withdrawn a challenge to Serwaa’s legal capacity to sue, apparently focusing their defense solely on defeating the injunction itself. Smart move, since it worked.

What makes this case particularly sensitive is the cultural weight behind widowhood rites in Ghana. These aren’t just ceremonial gestures; they carry deep traditional and spiritual significance. Performing them identifies you publicly as the deceased’s spouse and establishes your role within the family structure going forward.

That’s why both women are fighting so hard for recognition. It’s not just about the funeral. It’s about legacy, family standing, and possibly property rights and inheritance issues that nobody’s discussing publicly yet.

The legal battle has captivated Ghanaians partly because Daddy Lumba himself was so beloved. The man gave the country decades of memorable music. His passing on July 26, 2025, left fans mourning nationwide. Now watching family drama play out in court feels uncomfortable, like witnessing something that should’ve stayed private.

Social media has been ruthless, as social media tends to be. Some people sympathize with Serwaa, arguing she has documentation proving her marriage. Others support the family, saying traditional authority should prevail. Most just want both sides to settle things respectfully so Daddy Lumba can be buried with dignity.

The funeral will take place December 6, 2025, at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. That venue signals the scale of sendoff planned for the highlife icon. Baba Yara isn’t a small gathering space; it’s where you honor people who meant something to the entire nation.

The family can now proceed with arrangements without legal obstacles, at least until November 25 when the court rules on Serwaa’s substantive case. If that ruling somehow goes in Serwaa’s favor, it could theoretically affect who participates in which funeral roles, but the burial itself will proceed regardless.

This situation highlights something uncomfortable about how Ghanaian society handles family disputes when someone dies. Traditional authority often conflicts with modern legal documentation. Civil marriages don’t always align with customary expectations. And when someone had complicated personal relationships, those complications explode after death.

The judge’s ruling essentially sided with tradition over documentation. By affirming the family’s complete authority over the body and funeral arrangements, she reinforced customary law’s primacy in these situations, regardless of what marriage certificates might say.

Whether that’s the right approach depends on your perspective. People who value traditional authority will celebrate this decision. Those who believe civil marriages should trump customary arrangements will feel differently.

What’s clear is that Daddy Lumba’s family has won this round decisively. They control the funeral, they’ll decide the roles, and they’ve declared Odo Broni the legitimate widow. Serwaa can continue her legal fight for recognition, but she won’t be preventing the burial while doing so.

For fans who just want to pay their respects to a musical legend, December 6 is now confirmed. The legal drama will continue behind the scenes, but at least Daddy Lumba will finally be laid to rest nearly four months after his passing.

The delay itself has been difficult for many Ghanaians who believe the dead should be buried promptly. Watching legal proceedings extend month after month while Lumba remains at the funeral home has troubled people culturally and spiritually.

With Tuesday’s ruling, that wait finally ends. Whatever disputes remain between Serwaa and the family will play out in November’s hearings, but they won’t delay the funeral any longer. Judge Arthur made sure of that.

The wider question about who gets to decide funeral arrangements when families disagree remains unresolved. This case won’t be the last time civil documentation conflicts with traditional authority. As more Ghanaians marry under different legal systems while maintaining traditional ties, these disputes will likely increase.

For now though, the immediate issue is settled. Daddy Lumba’s funeral proceeds December 6. The family decides how it happens. And Ghanaians will gather at Baba Yara Stadium to say goodbye to one of their greatest musical storytellers, hopefully setting aside the legal drama long enough to honor the man himself.