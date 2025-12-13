Court Clears Daddy Lumba Funeral After Maternal Family Misses Payment

The Accra High Court on Friday cleared the way for the burial of highlife legend Daddy Lumba after applicants in the ongoing family dispute failed to pay Ghana Cedis (GHC) 2 million by the 2 p.m. deadline set by the court.

The judge had earlier recalled lawyers and imposed the payment condition to cover costs already incurred for funeral preparations, warning that the burial would proceed if the funds were not provided. The development ends a long legal standoff between the late musician’s maternal relatives and family head Kofi Owusu, who had previously been restrained from organizing the funeral.

Justice Emmanuel Kofi Diaba of the Accra High Court initially granted an interim injunction on Friday morning, barring Kofi Owusu from organizing the final funeral rites scheduled for Saturday, December 13, 2025. The judge also barred Transitions Funeral Home from releasing the body until the final determination of the substantive matter, which centers on who should lead the funeral. However, in an emergency sitting later that day, the court recalled all lawyers involved and issued a fresh directive requiring the applicants to deposit GHC 2 million by 2 p.m. to cover potential costs arising from the delay.

The ruling followed an application for an injunction from maternal family members of Daddy Lumba, including his sister Ernestina Brempomaa Fosuh and his uncle Yaw Opoku. The applicants argued that under customary law, they hold the rightful authority to manage funeral rites and maintain custody of the deceased’s remains. They expressed concern that the body could be released and burial plans carried out without their consent. The maternal family also sought to prevent Kofi Owusu and former members of a dissolved committee from accessing the Daddy Lumba Memorial Foundation account at CAL Bank (Consolidated African Limited Bank), which was established to fund funeral and related expenses.

The court acknowledged that affidavits before it suggested the immediate family had been sidelined in funeral arrangements, emphasizing the need to consider the merits of the case. While recognizing that delaying the burial could lead to increased costs, Justice Diaba stressed that due process and proper family involvement must be respected. The authority of the family head to lead funeral preparations needed consultation with the immediate family, the court stated. The judge noted that while it respects the applicants’ concerns, the injunction carries significant financial implications and could unfairly burden the respondents.

The court’s decision was grounded in a Practice Direction for courts in Ghana on dealing with determination of applications for injunctions to restrain the burial of a deceased person. Launched in 2024, the Practice Direction was developed by both lower court judges and Justices of the Superior Court (SC). Although Practice Directions have no force in law, they serve as protocols for justice administration in Ghana. The directive establishes that where an application is brought less than two weeks before scheduled burial, such application ought to be refused unless there is compelling reason to grant it, including adequate undertaking as to damages that may be occasioned due to disruption of prearranged burial rites and funeral activities.

By close of day on Friday, lawyers for the family head confirmed that the applicants were unable to pay the GHC 2 million undertaking. The failure to pay effectively nullified the injunction granted earlier that morning, paving the way for the funeral to proceed as originally scheduled. Transitions Funeral Home is now authorized to release Daddy Lumba’s body for the scheduled rites on Saturday, December 13, 2025. The dispute stems from disagreements that emerged after the musician died on July 26, 2025, at age 60. The case has highlighted longstanding tensions between maternal relatives and family heads in Akan communities over who controls funeral arrangements and the use of associated funds.

Daddy Lumba, one of Ghana’s most influential highlife musicians, enjoyed a career spanning several decades and was known for hits that shaped the Ghanaian music landscape. The funeral arrangements had been in preparation for months before the legal challenge emerged. The resolution allows the wider family to proceed with honoring the late musician’s legacy through the planned funeral ceremony.