Court ban on SONA-day galamsey protest sparks trap claims as police move in

A High Court order banning a major anti-galamsey demonstration in Accra on Friday, February 27, 2026, has ignited fresh political controversy, with prominent lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor publicly warning that the police enforcement of the ruling is a deliberate trap designed to embarrass the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Accra High Court granted the Order for Prohibition on Monday, February 24, 2026, blocking the “Stop Galamsey” protest that had been scheduled for Friday, the same day President John Dramani Mahama was delivering the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament. The Accra Regional Police Command confirmed on Thursday, February 26, that it would enforce the ruling and warned the public against defying it.

In a press statement signed by Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs for the Accra Regional Police Command, police said the order had been duly served on the conveners and that proceedings on the specified date would constitute a breach of court process. “The Command assures all stakeholders of its commitment to upholding constitutional rights while ensuring public safety and law and order,” the statement read.

The police noted that the timing of the demonstration, planned near Parliament House along the Osu cemetery stretch, raised significant public order concerns given its proximity to the SONA proceedings and the large security footprint surrounding the annual address.

The Command also rejected claims circulating on the organisers’ social media platforms that they had not been formally served with the court process, insisting that due process had been followed in delivering the order.

Barker-Vormawor, one of the lead conveners of the related FixTheCountry movement and a central figure in Ghana’s anti-galamsey civil society space, responded sharply on social media. “The Ghana Police has given notice that it intends to arrest Stop Galamsey protesters today. NDC, it’s a trap. Don’t let the police lead you down this path. I know how it ends. I’ve seen the movie,” he posted on Friday morning.

His warning carried specific political weight. He has previously accused the NDC government of taking a passive stance on illegal mining, stating that “NDC’s lazy attitude to the galamsey fight will undo them.” The February 27 confrontation, he suggested, risked generating damaging optics for a government that came to power partly on pledges of decisive environmental governance.

The police, despite enforcing the prohibition, indicated they remained open to dialogue. “In line with the Court’s directive, the Police remain open to engaging the conveners to agree on a mutually convenient date for the demonstration, in accordance with the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491),” the statement said.

The “Stop Galamsey” demonstration was organised in response to ongoing concerns about the destruction of water bodies and forest reserves by illegal mining operations across Ghana, a crisis that has persisted through multiple administrations and which President Mahama addressed in Friday’s SONA.