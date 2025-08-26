Couples urged to break money silence as families face debt spiral

Most Ghanaian families remain dangerously close to financial crisis, with banking experts warning that lack of open money conversations between spouses is driving households into expensive debt traps.

Akweley Laryea, Head of Retail Banking at First National Bank, says many families could avoid emergency borrowing by discussing finances more openly and building shared financial plans before trouble strikes.

“It’s not just about budgeting; it’s about creating a shared understanding and plan for your household’s finances,” Laryea explained. “This starts with honest conversations about what each person earns, what debts you have, what worries you and what you are working towards.”

The warning comes as many households find themselves just one unexpected expense away from serious financial difficulty. Without emergency savings, families often resort to high-interest loans that consume future income and create long-term financial stress.

Money discussions don’t come naturally to many couples, according to Laryea. Cultural backgrounds where finances weren’t openly discussed, combined with debt-related anxiety, often leave one partner carrying the entire mental burden while the other avoids the topic completely.

“That silence often leads to confusion or mistrust, especially when a crisis hits and there is no mutually agreed plan in place,” she noted.

The banking executive recommends monthly financial check-ins where couples can agree on household budgets, savings targets and emergency planning. These regular conversations help prevent the financial surprises that can derail family stability.

Emergency preparedness represents the biggest vulnerability for most households. Laryea revealed that most people have accumulated less than six months of emergency savings, with many having no emergency fund whatsoever.

“This leaves you extremely vulnerable when faced with a sudden bill and without savings,” she emphasized, describing emergency funds as the foundation of financial resilience.

Even modest monthly savings can create meaningful protection over time. “Even GH¢200 or GH¢500 a month saved consistently can make a big positive difference. Over time, aim to build up to at least three months of essential expenses and build from there.”

Consistency matters more than amount when starting emergency savings habits. Laryea encourages families to begin with any monthly amount they can save reliably rather than setting unrealistic targets that lead to abandoning savings efforts entirely.

Practical savings structure also influences success. She recommends keeping emergency funds in accessible but separate accounts that reduce impulse spending temptation. “First National Bank’s Savings Pocket linked to your transactional account is a good way to save for emergencies because it helps you avoid spending money on impulse purchases.”

Once emergency protection exists, couples can tackle other financial goals like school fees, vehicle deposits or retirement planning. Success requires matching savings products to specific time horizons and risk tolerance levels.

“A family saving for December holidays should not be locking that money into a five-year investment,” Laryea explained, recommending short-term flexible options like Flexi-Fixed accounts or 32-day interest products for near-term needs.

Long-term goals can accommodate higher-risk, higher-return fixed deposit accounts that maximize growth over extended periods. Many families mistakenly mix these approaches, either under-saving for long-term needs or accessing investments prematurely and incurring penalty charges.

The financial planning approach extends beyond money protection to relationship preservation. Emergency stress becomes significantly more manageable when couples have prepared together and agreed on response strategies beforehand.

“Emergencies are stressful enough without having to worry about how you are going to pay for them,” Laryea concluded. “So a little planning and a strong money partnership can go a long way.”