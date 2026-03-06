Counselor Prince Offei Adds ADR Certification to Mental Health Portfolio

Reverend Counselor Prince Offei, one of Ghana’s most recognised mental health professionals, has expanded his professional credentials with a new certification in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and arbitration, adding conflict resolution expertise to a career already spanning psychology, marriage counselling, theology, and media.

The certification, awarded by the Institute of Paralegal Training and Leadership Studies (IPLS) and the Ghana National Association of ADR Practitioners (GNAAP), was conferred at a ceremony held at the GNAT Hall in Accra on Friday, March 6, 2026, coinciding with Ghana’s 69th Independence Day.

Counselor Prince Offei is the Founder and Executive Director of Counselor Prince and Associates Consult (CPAC), an award-winning clinical mental health and counselling firm accredited by the Ghana Psychology Council. His practice serves clients locally and internationally across countries including Canada, Switzerland, South Africa, the United States and the United Kingdom.

He is a published author, a weekly columnist for The Spectator Newspaper, a lecturer at Central University’s Daniel Institute, and a television personality whose work spans GTV and eTV Ghana. He also serves as Director and Principal of the CPAC Counsellor Training Institute, which trains professional counsellors for licensing in Ghana.

He was inducted into the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame in August 2025 in recognition of his contributions to psychology and relationship counselling across Ghana’s professional landscape.

The new ADR qualification positions Counselor Prince Offei to extend his conflict de-escalation expertise beyond the therapeutic setting into formal mediation and arbitration processes, including court-connected ADR. His practice said the certification opens new opportunities to serve clients, institutions and organisations requiring structured dispute resolution services.

For counselling services or enquiries, contact Counselor Prince and Associates Consult in Accra.