Counselor Commends McBrown for Emotional Maturity During Divorce Disclosure

Counselor Frank Edem Adofoli has commended Nana Ama McBrown for emotional maturity following her public confirmation that her 14 year marriage to Maxwell Mensah has ended, while warning about long term damage caused when personal pain is publicly aired during marital breakdowns.

Reacting to the actress’ live television interview, Adofoli said the tone of her disclosure reflected healing rather than unresolved pain. According to the counselor, “She explained that she has healed, which makes it easier for her to talk about the divorce with a smile.”

Adofoli argued that divorce is never painless, even when both parties agree to it. He noted that McBrown and her husband had their difficulties and challenges, and agreeing to divorce did not come without pain, stressing that emotional recovery happens in stages.

The counselor stated that McBrown’s calm public posture did not mean she escaped emotional distress. He said McBrown did go through a similar stage of hurt but the key difference was how she handled it, choosing privacy and support over public emotional release.

Despite rumors about struggles in her marriage, she did not use the media or social platforms to vent her pain, Adofoli observed. To him, that restraint is the true mark of maturity, explaining that emotions are temporary and managing them with grace is what true maturity is about.

In a reflective statement, Adofoli contrasted McBrown’s approach with other high profile separations that played out publicly. He recalled being heavily criticized a year ago for speaking strongly against Medikal’s video during his separation, arguing that public outbursts during moments of emotional distress often create irreversible consequences.

According to Adofoli, “While healing comes, the harsh words spoken in anger remain with the public and on the internet.” He suggested that such moments leave lasting damage, creating a dent on the other person’s reputation with many potentially losing respect or relationships because of those episodes of breakdown.

The counselor suggested that time often brings perspective. He stated that if Medikal were interviewed today, he does not believe the artist would speak so harshly because he too has healed. Adofoli emphasized that emotional reactions during separation should be handled carefully.

He warned that emotions will pass but careless words can leave lasting scars on relationships built over many years. The counselor also cautioned against unhealthy coping mechanisms during difficult times.

Adofoli said it is his prayer that the Lord will give people strong support systems during difficult times so they can grieve and heal without turning to alcohol or social media to vent against the spouse they once loved. He encouraged compassion for people navigating painful life transitions.

The counselor concluded by noting that trauma, pain and hurt go through stages, and each stage requires grace and support. He ended his reflection with a biblical reminder, stating be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.

McBrown’s divorce disclosure came during a television interview where she confirmed the end of her marriage while maintaining a composed demeanor. The actress has been a prominent figure in Ghana’s entertainment industry, making her personal life a subject of public interest.

The counselor’s commentary reflects broader discussions about how public figures handle private matters, particularly the tension between transparency and the potential consequences of public emotional displays during relationship breakdowns.