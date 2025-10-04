Côte d’Ivoire Sets Record Cocoa Price Amid EU Regulation Delay

Côte d’Ivoire opened its 2025-26 cocoa season on October 1 with a farmgate price of 2,800 CFA francs per kilogram, approximately USD 5.00 per kilogram, setting a new record that has triggered concerns about cross-border smuggling and regional market distortions.

The price announcement came from President Alassane Ouattara personally, representing a 27% increase from the previous season’s 2,200 CFA francs. More significantly, it substantially exceeded market expectations that had centered around 2,500 CFA francs per kilogram based on earlier reports from industry sources.

For context, the farmgate price has climbed dramatically over the past two years. In October 2023, farmers received just 1,000 CFA francs per kilogram, which rose to 1,500 CFA francs in April 2024, then 1,800 francs in October 2024. The latest increase brings the total rise to 180% in just 24 months.

The elevated price has fueled concerns over potential smuggling with neighboring Ghana, where farmgate prices remain lower. Analysts warn that the differential creates strong economic incentives for traders to move cocoa illegally across borders, undermining both countries’ regulatory frameworks and revenue collection systems.

The timing carries political significance. Ouattara faces elections in the coming year, and cocoa farmers represent a crucial constituency in a country where the crop provides livelihoods for millions. The generous pricing could be interpreted as much as an electoral strategy as an economic calculation.

Yet the decision also reflects market realities. Côte d’Ivoire controls over 40% of global cocoa supply, giving it considerable power to influence international prices. By setting a high floor price, the government effectively recalibrates cost structures throughout the global chocolate industry, from processors to manufacturers to retailers.

The announcement coincides with broader market tensions. Cocoa futures have been trading around USD 6,800 per metric tonne, down from peaks earlier in 2025 when supply concerns drove prices to historic highs. The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) projects a global surplus of approximately 186,000 tonnes for the 2025-26 season as production recovers from disease and weather challenges.

That surplus projection makes Côte d’Ivoire’s pricing strategy particularly bold. When supply exceeds demand, setting floor prices above market equilibrium can create problems for exporters who must compete internationally while paying premium prices to domestic farmers.

The Ivorian cocoa sector operates through the Conseil Café-Cacao, a regulator that manages farmgate pricing, quality standards and export coordination. This centralized system gives the government direct control over farmer income but also means the state absorbs market risks when international prices move unfavorably.

Meanwhile in Brussels, the European Union confirmed plans to delay its Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) for a second time. Implementation will now be postponed until December 2026, with the European Commission citing technical issues in the information technology system dealing with due diligence statement submissions.

EU Environment Commissioner Jessika Roswall stated that the central platform is not scalable enough, warning that “the system risks becoming so slow that it will be unusable”. The Commission reportedly found that load projections for how operators would interact with the system far exceeded initial estimates.

The EUDR requires companies importing seven commodities into Europe—coffee, cocoa, rubber, palm oil, soy, beef and timber—to demonstrate through detailed documentation and geolocation data that their products are legally produced and deforestation-free. Implementation was originally scheduled for December 2024, then pushed to December 2025, and now delayed again to December 2026.

For Côte d’Ivoire, the regulation’s delay creates both opportunities and complications. On one hand, it provides more time to establish traceability systems that can meet European requirements. On the other, it extends uncertainty for farmers and exporters who have invested in compliance preparations.

The timing of these dual developments—record-high farmgate prices and regulatory postponement—creates unusual market dynamics. European chocolate manufacturers face rising input costs from Côte d’Ivoire while regulatory compliance requirements remain in flux, making long-term planning exceptionally difficult.

Industry reactions to the EUDR delay have been mixed. Barry Callebaut, one of the world’s largest chocolate manufacturers, urged swift implementation without changes to the regulation’s substance, suggesting the company has already made substantial compliance investments. The European Cocoa Association warned of “great uncertainty” for supply chains as companies navigate the extended transition period.

Civil society organizations criticized the postponement sharply. Rainforest Alliance condemned the delay as a “blatant violation” of European Union climate commitments, arguing that deforestation continues while implementation keeps getting pushed back. Fairtrade International pledged continued farmer support but expressed frustration with the regulatory uncertainty.

Some traders worry that compliant supply chains could lose premium pricing advantages if enforcement weakens or compliance standards become diluted during the extended delay period. Companies that invested heavily in traceability systems and sustainable sourcing may find themselves at competitive disadvantages if enforcement remains lax.

The convergence of high Ivorian farmgate prices and European regulatory delays creates particular challenges for sustainability-focused buyers. They must pay premium prices for cocoa while unable to access premium markets that theoretically value deforestation-free production, since the regulatory framework validating those claims remains unimplemented.

Cross-border dynamics add another layer of complexity. The price differential between Côte d’Ivoire and neighboring countries—particularly Ghana, Liberia and Guinea—creates arbitrage opportunities that undermine official export channels. Smuggling not only deprives governments of tax revenue but also makes traceability impossible, directly contradicting EUDR requirements whenever the regulation eventually takes effect.

Ghana, the world’s second-largest producer, has struggled with its own pricing challenges. The country maintains a cocoa marketing board system similar to Côte d’Ivoire’s but has faced criticism for setting farmgate prices below international market levels, leading to smuggling in the opposite direction during periods when global prices were high.

What happens next depends on several moving pieces. The European Parliament must vote on the EUDR delay proposal later this month. If approved, implementation moves to December 2026 for large operators and June 2027 for small and micro companies. If rejected, the current December 2025 deadline theoretically stands, though the Commission’s acknowledgment that its information technology system isn’t ready suggests enforcement would be practically impossible.

For cocoa markets, attention will focus on cross-border flows, futures price movements and processing data to gauge how the record Ivorian farmgate price affects actual trade patterns. If smuggling intensifies significantly, it could undermine the price premium’s intended benefit to Ivorian farmers while creating enforcement headaches for multiple governments.

The situation illustrates broader tensions in global commodity governance. Producing countries want to capture more value from resources while protecting farmer livelihoods. Consuming regions want to ensure environmental and social standards are met. But coordination between these goals remains elusive, creating market distortions and regulatory uncertainty that ultimately undermine everyone’s objectives.

Côte d’Ivoire’s bold pricing move and Europe’s regulatory hesitation represent opposite approaches to the same fundamental challenge: how to make cocoa production economically viable for farmers while environmentally sustainable for forests. Neither strategy alone appears sufficient, and their collision creates precisely the kind of market volatility that makes long-term investment in sustainable cocoa systems exceptionally difficult.