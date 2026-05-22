Côte d’Ivoire Reaffirms Steadfast Support for Morocco’s Territorial Integrity and Sovereignty, Including Over the Sahara

Côte d’Ivoire reaffirmed its firm and constant position regarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Kingdom over its entire territory, including the Sahara region.

This position was expressed in a Joint Communiqué following talks held on Thursday in Rabat between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, and the Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, Nialé Kaba, currently on her first working visit to the Kingdom.

On this occasion, the head of Ivorian diplomacy reiterated Côte d’Ivoire’s constant support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Kingdom over all of its territory, including the Sahara region.

Nialé Kaba also reaffirmed her country’s support for the Autonomy Plan proposed by the Kingdom of Morocco.

In the same spirit, the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire welcomed the historic adoption, on October 31, 2025, by the United Nations Security Council of Resolution 2797, which endorses, within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty, the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco as the only serious, credible, and lasting basis for achieving a political solution to the dispute over the Sahara.

For his part, Bourita expressed his gratitude to Côte d’Ivoire for this unwavering position, emphasizing that the opening by this brotherly country of a Consulate General in Laayoune on February 18, 2020, is a tangible proof of the strength of the strategic partnership linking the two brotherly countries at the highest level.