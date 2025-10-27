Côte d’Ivoire Presidential Election: ECOWAS-AU Mission Head Prof. Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Officials, Observers

The joint Election Observation Mission (EOM) of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union, led by H.E. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, former Vice-President of Nigeria, met on the 21st, 22nd, and 23rd of October in Abidjan, the main actors involved in the organisation of the presidential election of the 25th of October 2025, followed by the 187 observers who will be deployed by ECOWAS.

His Excellency Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, accompanied by his deputy, His Excellency Baboucarr Blaise Ismaïla JAGNE, by Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the ECOWAS Commission, and H.E. Fanta CISSE, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Côte d’Ivoire, as well as other officials from ECOWAS and the African Union, met on Tuesday, 21st of October 2025, with experts from the ECOWAS technical team and the West African Net-

work for Peacebuilding (WANEP). He also met with candidate Mr Ahoua Don Melo and Mr YAPI KOFFI Evariste, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Ivorians Abroad.

Later that same day, Prof. Osinbajo met with Mr. Ibrahime Coulibaly-Kuibiert, President of the Independent Electoral Commission, and Mr. Réné Bourgoin, President of the High Authority for Audiovisual Communication of Côte d’Ivoire (HACA).

On the 22nd of October 2025, Prof. Osinbajo held several meetings, notably with Mr Ibrahim Bacongo Cissé, Executive Secretary of the Rally of Houphouëtists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP), with the President of the Constitutional Council, H.E. Ms Chantal Nanaba Camara, and with the Group of African Ambassadors in Côte d’Ivoire.

Prof. Osinbajo and his delegation sought to learn about the ongoing electoral process and potential challenges from all of these stakeholders. The head of the joint ECOWAS-AU Election Observation Mission (EOM) made a point of telling each of these figures that: “ECOWAS and the African Union welcome the efforts and actions of Côte d’Ivoire to hold free, consensual, democratic and peaceful elections.”

He added that ECOWAS and the African Union are ready to support Côte d’Ivoire to ensure that the election on the 25th of October 2025 takes place in good conditions, as evidenced by the effective presence of more than 250 observers deployed by the two organisations and the technical and financial support provided.

Prof. Osinbajo kicked off the day’s meetings on October 23, 2025, with the 187 ECOWAS observers. He then granted an audience to the US Ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire, H.E. Ms. Jessica Davis, and held discussions at the Ministry of the Interior and Security with Lieutenant General Vagondo DIOMANDE on the security measures put in place to ensure the smooth running of the election.

Prof. Osinbajo then paid a courtesy visit to the President of the National Press Authority (ANP), Mr. Samba KONE, and the President of the National Human Rights Council (CNDH), Ms. Namizata Sangaré.

Addressing the ECOWAS observers, the head of the joint ECOWAS-AU mission asked them to carry out their mission independently, in accordance with international standards, in compliance with the legislation in force, and using the tools and documentation made available to them during their training.

“Your mission is in the interests of the Ivorian people and aims to ensure fair and transparent elections that enable citizens and political parties to accept the verdict and legitimacy of the polls and to consolidate peace, stability, and democracy in Côte d’Ivoire and West Africa,” said Prof Osinbajo.