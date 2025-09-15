Corruption Goes Dollarised as Bribes Shift to Foreign Currency

Senior Advocate of Nigeria Femi Falana has raised concerns about the increasing use of US dollars for corrupt payments, warning that the dollarisation of Nigeria’s economy is undermining the naira and accelerating currency depreciation.

During an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Sunday, the human rights lawyer highlighted how corruption has evolved to favor foreign currency transactions, further weakening confidence in Nigeria’s legal tender.

Falana criticized government officials for promoting dollar usage over the naira, citing recent examples of high-profile payments. “The president was announcing gifts to footballers in dollars, not naira. It has to stop. We must promote the naira, not the dollar,” he stated during the television appearance.

The legal expert emphasized that rejecting the naira constitutes a criminal offense under Nigerian law. “As a matter of fact, it is a criminal offence to reject the naira. We need to stop paying fees and buying properties in dollars,” he explained, calling for stronger enforcement of existing currency regulations.

The lawyer condemned the growing dollarisation of transactions in Nigeria, including school fees, property sales, and even bribes, describing the trend as damaging to an import-dependent economy. His comments reflect mounting concerns about widespread dollar preference across multiple sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The warning comes amid persistent naira depreciation against major currencies, with the local currency facing pressure from increased demand for foreign exchange. Real estate transactions, educational fees, and business contracts have increasingly shifted toward dollar pricing, creating additional pressure on the national currency.

Falana’s observations about corruption patterns suggest that illicit payments have adapted to currency preferences, with corrupt officials reportedly demanding and receiving bribes in foreign currency rather than naira. This development represents a concerning evolution in corruption practices that further undermines the local currency’s credibility.

The legal practitioner called for stricter regulation of foreign currency use within Nigeria’s domestic economy, arguing that stronger enforcement mechanisms are necessary to restore confidence in the naira. His position aligns with Central Bank of Nigeria policies aimed at promoting local currency usage for domestic transactions.

During the same television interview, Falana addressed broader economic issues, including claims that international financial institutions influenced Nigeria’s subsidy removal policies. He argued that the World Bank and International Monetary Fund pushed Nigeria toward subsidy elimination, contrary to practices in developed economies that maintain various subsidy programs.

The dollarisation concern extends beyond corruption to legitimate business sectors, where property developers, private schools, and service providers increasingly quote prices in dollars rather than naira. This practice has created parallel pricing systems that disadvantage naira holders and contribute to currency instability.

Financial analysts note that dollar preference in domestic transactions reduces demand for the naira while increasing pressure on foreign exchange reserves. The phenomenon affects both legal and illegal transactions, creating systemic challenges for monetary policy implementation.

Falana’s intervention highlights the intersection between corruption and currency policy, suggesting that addressing dollar-denominated corrupt practices requires coordinated efforts between anti-corruption agencies and monetary authorities. The legal framework exists to prosecute naira rejection, but enforcement remains inconsistent across sectors.

The human rights lawyer’s comments underscore broader challenges facing Nigeria’s economic management, where currency policy intersects with corruption control, business regulation, and public confidence in government institutions. Effective solutions require addressing both legal enforcement gaps and underlying economic conditions that drive dollar preference.

As Nigeria continues grappling with currency volatility and corruption challenges, Falana’s warnings provide a framework for understanding how these issues interconnect and potentially reinforce each other in ways that undermine both economic stability and governance standards.