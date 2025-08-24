Corporate Support Powers Successful Ampem EduCamp 2025 in Asuogyaman

The maiden edition of the Ampem EduCamp 2025, a two-week academic and mentorship programme for 400 second-year Junior High School students in the Asuogyaman District, has ended with a resounding call for continued investment in education.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman and Deputy Minister of Finance, Hon. Thomas Ampem Nyarko, said the initiative was designed to motivate the district’s brightest JHS students while equipping them with skills in Mathematics, English, and Science to improve their academic performance.

Hon. Nyarko revealed that the camp would be followed by intensive in-service training for teachers handling final-year students, noting that both learners and educators need the right support to raise the district’s educational standards.

He commended the passion and commitment of teachers, school heads, and health professionals who helped to organize the camp, while also acknowledging the role of corporate partners who made the programme a reality.

“Without the funding support of our partners – **Ecobank Ghana, GCB Bank Ghana, Fuel Trade Energy, E-Energy, Yehini, and Amandi Construction – the success of Ampem EduCamp would not have been possible. Their contribution is a clear testament that investment in education is a shared responsibility,” he said.

The MP further disclosed that data collected during the camp, including health screenings, exposed some challenges such as eye conditions among students, which would require follow-up interventions in partnership with parents and health authorities.

The EduCamp also fostered new friendships and networks among students from various communities in the district, with many describing the experience as life-changing.

Hon. Nyarko expressed optimism that the camp, combined with planned teacher training, would complement the efforts of the Ghana Education Service in improving teaching and learning outcomes across Asuogyaman.