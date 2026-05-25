Corporate Securities Trading Soars 442% on GFIM

Ghana’s fixed income market logged GHS 6.93 billion in total trades for the week ending May 22, as corporate securities surged 442 percent compared to the previous week.

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) weekly data showed a modest 0.24 percent rise in overall volume from GHS 6.92 billion recorded the prior week, but the aggregate figure masked a striking shift in investor appetite beneath the surface.

Corporate securities drove the most dramatic move, jumping from GHS 16.17 million to GHS 87.69 million within a single trading week. Bonds under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) reinforced the trend, rising 72.94 percent from GHS 398.41 million to GHS 689.01 million.

Treasury bills remained the market’s largest single instrument, accounting for GHS 3.44 billion of weekly trades. That figure, however, fell 5.23 percent from the GHS 3.63 billion recorded the week before, pointing to a gradual rotation toward longer dated instruments.

Activity in new Government of Ghana (GoG) bonds fell sharply, contracting 89.72 percent to just 616,519 units from nearly six million the prior week.

On the yield curve, the 4-year bond registered the most significant movement, with its yield rising to 10.92 percent from 10.35 percent. The 7-year new GoG bond eased to 12.30 percent from 12.47 percent. Yields across most other tenors held unchanged.