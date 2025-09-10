Corporate Partnership Offers Full Scholarships to Helicopter Crash Victims’ Children

B5 Plus Group, in partnership with DPS International School in Tema, has announced a comprehensive scholarship package for the children of victims of the August 6 helicopter crash that claimed eight lives, including two government ministers.

The initiative was unveiled during a ceremony at the Jubilee House, where Chief of Staff Julius Debrah described the gesture as “a true act of corporate responsibility and compassion.” The scholarship program will provide two children from each victim’s family with full educational support at DPS International School, covering tuition, uniforms, boarding, and other essentials through A-Level completion.

The August 6 crash killed Defense Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, along with six other passengers and crew members when their military helicopter went down in Ghana’s Ashanti region. The Ghana Air Force aircraft was carrying the officials to an event about fighting illegal mining when it crashed into a forested mountainside.

Presidential Advisor on Legal Affairs Marietta Brew praised the scholarship offer as “a priceless investment in the future,” highlighting DPS International’s academic excellence and global opportunities. She referenced the success of former students, including Oheneba Kwame Kyeretwie, son of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who graduated with distinction from DPS before pursuing Astronomy at Wesleyan University in the United States.

B5 Plus Group, an iron and steel manufacturing company, presented the scholarship package through CEO Mukesh Thakwani, who reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting families affected by the national tragedy.

The scholarship announcement comes as part of broader support efforts for the victims’ families. President John Dramani Mahama previously announced the creation of a dedicated support fund for the children of the eight victims, demonstrating continued government and private sector commitment to the affected families.

The tragedy has prompted an outpouring of national sympathy and support, with various organizations and individuals contributing to relief efforts for the bereaved families. The crash marked one of the most significant losses of government officials in recent Ghanaian history.

DPS International School, known for its rigorous academic programs and international curriculum, will now serve as an educational home for up to 16 children whose lives were forever changed by the August tragedy. The partnership represents a concrete response to calls for sustained support beyond immediate relief efforts.

“This act will be greatly welcomed by His Excellency the President,” Brew noted, commending the collaboration as a meaningful response to the national tragedy that continues to resonate across Ghana.

The scholarship program ensures that the children of those who served their nation will have access to quality education, potentially opening doors to international opportunities and helping secure their futures despite the profound loss they have endured.