Corporate Partnership Launches Ambitious Blood Drive to Save 10,000 Lives

Beverage manufacturer Twellium and logistics company Zipline have launched a year-long nationwide blood donation initiative aimed at addressing Ghana's critical blood supply shortage and saving over 10,000 lives.

The partnership, unveiled at Accra Technical Training Centre, seeks to mobilize volunteer donors under the theme “To Share Love, Donate Blood” in collaboration with the National Blood Service. The initiative addresses Ghana’s persistent blood supply challenges, where only six out of every 1,000 Ghanaians donate blood instead of the World Health Organization’s recommended 10 per 1,000 population.

The launch coupled with a blood donation exercise took place at the Accra Technical Training Centre in the Greater Accra Region, marking the beginning of what organizers describe as more than just a campaign but “a call to action” for national healthcare improvement.

Twellium General Manager Mohammad Kawtharani, represented by Miss Emelia Gyasi, emphasized the life-saving potential of the initiative. She highlighted that behind blood shortage statistics are real people including mothers in childbirth, children fighting illness, and accident victims requiring urgent transfusions.

The blood collection shortage represents a significant healthcare challenge in Ghana. Ghana’s Blood Collection Index has increased from 5.2 in 2020 to 6.1 in 2024, with 187,280 units collected last year, but this falls far short of the annual target of 308,000 donations.

Zipline Ghana Country Director Daniel Merki stressed the alignment between his company’s logistics mission and the National Blood Service’s healthcare objectives. He noted that no Ghanaian should die because lifesaving blood remains out of reach, emphasizing the partnership’s potential to significantly expand blood collection initiatives.

The initiative has already demonstrated early success with over 150 volunteers participating in drives held in Kumasi and Tamale during recent weeks. This momentum reflects growing public awareness about blood donation importance and corporate social responsibility engagement in healthcare delivery.

National Blood Service CEO Dr. Shirley Owusu-Ofori commended both companies for their blood mobilization commitment. She explained that the partnership would contribute to establishing a national blood supply system based on 100% voluntary unpaid donation, improving availability and access to blood products for transfusion therapy.

The collaboration leverages Twellium’s beverage manufacturing capabilities to provide refreshments for donors while utilizing Zipline’s drone delivery expertise for efficient blood transportation. This combination of corporate resources addresses multiple aspects of blood collection and distribution challenges.

Ghana’s blood supply challenges reflect broader continental patterns. In 2022, Ghana collected 179,765 blood donations, with only 45,463 being voluntary donations, highlighting the need for sustained donor mobilization efforts beyond emergency-driven collection.

The partnership represents a significant private sector intervention in public health delivery. Corporate involvement in blood donation drives can provide consistent funding, professional organization, and community outreach capabilities that complement government health service efforts.

Blood shortage impacts extend beyond emergency situations to routine medical procedures including surgeries, cancer treatment, and maternal health services. Reliable blood supply enables healthcare facilities to provide timely interventions without delays caused by unavailable blood products.

The year-long timeframe allows for systematic community engagement across Ghana’s regions, potentially establishing sustainable donation patterns among volunteer participants. Regular donation schedules help stabilize blood bank inventory levels and improve healthcare planning capabilities.

Twellium’s participation builds upon the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives since entering Ghana’s beverage market in 2013. The partnership with Zipline combines established local market presence with innovative logistics capabilities for healthcare delivery.

International health organizations recognize voluntary blood donation as essential for healthcare system strengthening. The WHO recommends that countries achieve 100% voluntary unpaid blood donation to ensure safe, adequate supplies while reducing transmission risks associated with paid donations.

The initiative’s success will depend partly on sustained public participation beyond initial awareness campaigns. Long-term donor retention requires ongoing education, convenient donation locations, and recognition programs that motivate repeat participation.

As the partnership progresses, organizers will monitor collection targets, donor participation rates, and geographic coverage to assess impact on Ghana’s overall blood supply situation. Success could inspire similar corporate collaborations addressing other healthcare delivery challenges.