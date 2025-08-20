Corporate Giving Must Be Genuine, Not Just for Show, Marketing Head Says

When a company gives back, it should be about more than just a photo opportunity. That is the firm belief of Adiza Ibrahim, a leading voice in Ghana’s corporate sector.

As the Head of Marketing and Media Relations at Electroland Ghana, she argues that true corporate social responsibility must be driven by purpose, not publicity.

Speaking at the recent NextGen Opportunities Forum in Accra, Ibrahim urged businesses to design initiatives that deliver real impact. She believes CSR should be woven into the very fabric of a company’s strategy, reflecting its core values and what it does best. For her, it is about placing society at the heart of business, not just writing a check for a temporary boost in reputation.

She pointed to her own company’s actions as an example. During the devastating Akosombo Dam spillage, Electroland did not just donate random items. It provided specific electrical equipment that met the critical needs of victims, partnering with other organizations to maximize the effect. That kind of targeted help, she says, is what communities truly appreciate and remember.

The call for authenticity is especially crucial for small and medium enterprises. Ibrahim advises them to start within their own capacity. A well-targeted, impactful initiative, no matter how small, is far better than an overambitious project that fails. She recommends companies begin their giving close to home, by engaging their existing clients and immediate communities to build lasting goodwill.

She also warned against the temptation to chase every trending crisis. While companies should help in public emergencies, she insists these actions must always align with the brand’s vision. Jumping on a bandwagon without a clear purpose can appear disingenuous and damage credibility.

The forum itself, which celebrated ten years of fostering young African leadership, served as a backdrop to this message. It brought together hundreds of entrepreneurs, creatives, and policymakers, all focused on turning ideas into tangible action a goal that aligns perfectly with Ibrahim’s vision for purposeful business.