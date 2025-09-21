Corporate Giants Set Tennis Showdown October 3

Ghana’s corporate elite will trade boardroom strategies for backhand volleys when the Corporate Tennis Tournament 2025 serves off from October 3-11 at the Ghana Tennis Club in Adabraka.

The nine-day tournament will witness Ghana’s top corporate institutions exchange boardroom strategies for tennis strategies in intense competitive action, organizers announced ahead of the registration deadline.

Competition categories span Men’s and Women’s Singles, Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles, and the signature Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Challenge, designed to blend competitive sport with corporate networking opportunities.

Matches will run weekdays from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with extended weekend sessions from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM, accommodating busy executive schedules while maximizing participation opportunities.

Aaron Eggley, Tournament Convenor and Marketing Consultant with Marketing 360 Ghana Limited, outlined the event’s broader vision beyond mere competition. Eggley, who specializes in brand communications and event management, emphasized the tournament’s networking and wellness objectives.

“The Corporate Tennis Tournament is not solely about winning matches,” Eggley explained. “We’re bringing professionals together, building camaraderie, and leveraging sport for well-being. Companies gain access to spaces where teamwork, determination, and positive competition mirror business environments.”

Registration remains open at GHC 200 per team or player per category, with payments processed through Mobile Money (MoMo) to 055 555 5700. The registration window closes Sunday, September 28, 2025, creating urgency for interested corporate teams.

Major corporate sponsors backing the initiative include telecommunications giant MTN Ghana, Kivo, Old Mutual, Hollard Insurance, and Bedriften Consulting, demonstrating significant business community support for the sporting venture.

Additional sponsors contributing to the tournament’s success include Equity Health Insurance, Reiss & Co., Suvad Transport and Tours, VeeTickets from Virtual Solutions, deSems Juices from deSem’s Cottage, and Fine Natural Mineral Water from JosAaron.

“We’re excited to have such powerful brands supporting this initiative,” Eggley noted. “Their backing represents confidence in sport’s power to unite business. Together, we’re building environments where businesses compete intensely on court while connecting meaningfully off it.”

The tournament targets a substantial audience of professionals, executives, and tennis enthusiasts, positioning itself as one of Ghana’s premier corporate sporting events. Corporate sponsorship remains crucial for sports development in Ghana, with companies like MTN Ghana historically supporting major sporting initiatives.

Ghana Tennis Club in Adabraka provides an established venue for the competition. The club, which describes itself as “the premier tennis club to be established in the then Gold Coast,” focuses on tennis development and socialization.

Eggley articulated ambitious long-term goals for the tournament’s growth and significance within Ghana’s sporting calendar. “Eventually, our vision transforms this into a main calendar event. We want every company eagerly anticipating it annually, recognizing it encompasses networking, wellness, and corporate pride alongside competition.”

The tournament represents a unique convergence of professional networking and athletic competition, offering corporate Ghana an alternative platform for relationship building and brand visibility. With registration closing imminently, corporate teams face final opportunities to participate in what organizers position as a landmark sporting and business event.

The Ghana Tennis Club’s clay courts will host nine days of competitive action, combining serious tennis with corporate relationship building in Ghana’s business community.