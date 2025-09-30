Corporate Bonds Spring to Life in Ghana’s Fixed Income Market

Ghana’s fixed income market delivered a pleasant surprise on Tuesday, with corporate bonds recording their first meaningful activity in days after Monday’s complete trading drought in that segment.

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) showed diversified trading across government securities, treasury bills, corporate debt, and Bank of Ghana (BOG) instruments on September 30, marking a significant shift from the previous session’s concentrated activity pattern.

What stands out most is the reawakening of corporate bond interest. After zero transactions on Monday, multiple corporate issuers saw their securities change hands, led by Ghana Cocoa Board bonds which have emerged as the most actively traded corporate instruments in recent weeks.

The corporate segment includes paper from Letshego Ghana, Bayport Savings and Loans, Ghana Cocoa Board, Izwe Savings and Loans, Kasapreko Company Limited, and Quantum Terminals. While not all saw trades Tuesday, the return of any activity represents a meaningful development for market depth.

Government bonds continued attracting investor attention, with instruments across the yield curve finding buyers. New Government of Ghana (GoG) bonds showed yields ranging from approximately 15% to 16.5% for medium to long-term maturities, reflecting both term premiums and credit risk compensation that investors currently demand.

The 2023-A-1 series through 2038 maturities demonstrated active secondary market trading, suggesting that investors are comfortable navigating the yield curve despite Ghana’s recent debt restructuring. Coupon rates on these instruments range from 8.35% to 10%, creating opportunities for yield-seeking portfolios willing to accept sovereign risk.

Treasury bills maintained their position as the market’s liquidity anchor. The 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day bills all traded, with prices hovering near par value. These instruments continue attracting the bulk of trading volume, particularly from investors seeking shorter-duration exposure to government credit.

Recent sessions have shown sustained investor appetite for short-term government debt, a pattern that continued Tuesday despite the broader market showing signs of diversification. The treasury bill segment’s reliability as a trading venue makes it the backbone of Ghana’s fixed income ecosystem.

BOG bills added another dimension to Tuesday’s trading. The 56-day and 273-day instruments provided short to medium-term alternatives for investors managing liquidity needs. Central bank paper typically carries slightly different risk characteristics than government bonds, offering portfolio managers additional tools for managing duration and credit exposure.

The repo market showed activity in both collateralized transactions and those structured under Global Master Repurchase Agreement (GMRA) standards. This financing infrastructure allows institutions to manage short-term funding needs while using bonds as collateral, adding crucial liquidity support to the broader market.

Tuesday’s session demonstrated something important about Ghana’s fixed income market evolution. Despite recent volatility and the challenges of post-restructuring dynamics, the market infrastructure remains functional across multiple security types. That’s not something to take for granted.

Monday’s complete absence of corporate bond trading had raised questions about whether that segment might be entering a prolonged dormant phase. Tuesday’s activity, however modest, suggests corporate debt remains viable even if trading patterns are inconsistent.

The yield environment continues reflecting Ghana’s unique position. Government bond yields ranging from 15% to 23% incorporate both credit risk premiums and term risk compensation, making Ghanaian debt attractive on an absolute basis but also highlighting the elevated risk perceptions that persist.

For international investors comparing opportunities across emerging markets, Ghana offers compelling yields that compensate for the uncertainty inherent in a post-restructuring sovereign. Domestic institutional investors, meanwhile, have fewer alternatives, making government and quasi-government securities essential portfolio components regardless of yield levels.

Ghana Cocoa Board securities have recently generated substantial trading volumes, reflecting confidence in the state-owned commodity trader despite broader fiscal pressures. The entity’s connection to Ghana’s crucial cocoa export sector gives its bonds a quasi-sovereign character that appeals to certain investor classes.

The presence of private sector corporate bonds from financial institutions like Letshego and Bayport, alongside industrial issuers like Kasapreko, suggests Ghana’s corporate bond market retains potential for growth. However, inconsistent trading volumes indicate this segment still needs development to reach maturity.

What Tuesday’s session really demonstrated is market resilience. Despite challenges, Ghana maintains a functioning fixed income market with multiple security types, active secondary trading, and sophisticated infrastructure including repo facilities. That foundation matters for long-term capital market development.

The diversity of instruments trading Tuesday—spanning government bonds, treasury bills, corporate debt, central bank paper, and repo transactions—shows an ecosystem that’s more developed than many African peers. Whether it can maintain consistency and deepen liquidity remains the critical question.

Current yields on medium-term government debt range from 15.18% to 16.05% for bonds maturing between 2027-2037, offering attractive returns while representing manageable fiscal costs for debt management operations. This balance between investor appeal and fiscal sustainability will be crucial as Ghana works to restore market confidence.

Looking ahead, the corporate bond segment’s ability to sustain activity will be telling. If Tuesday represents genuine renewed interest rather than a one-off spike, it could signal growing comfort with Ghana’s credit trajectory. If corporate trading lapses back into silence, it suggests risk appetite remains fragile.

The treasury bill market’s continued dominance isn’t necessarily problematic—it provides essential liquidity and allows the government to refinance short-term debt efficiently. But a healthy capital market typically sees more balanced activity across the maturity spectrum and between sovereign and corporate issuers.

Tuesday’s trading patterns suggest Ghana’s fixed income market is navigating its post-restructuring reality with reasonable success. The infrastructure works, multiple security types find buyers, and yields compensate investors for perceived risks. That’s a foundation worth building on.