COPEC’s Fuel Forecasts Keep Missing Actual Pump Prices. Here Is Why It Matters.

Every two weeks, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) issues a fuel price forecast that lands in every Ghanaian newsroom and gets republished almost verbatim.

For the first pricing window of March 2026, COPEC projected petrol would sell between GH¢11.80 and GH¢13.00 per litre, and diesel between GH¢12.73 and GH¢14.00. There is just one problem: petrol is currently selling at GH¢10.36 per litre at major pumps across the country, and diesel at GH¢11.36. COPEC’s upper projection for petrol is GH¢2.64 above what consumers are actually paying.

This is not a one-off. In late January, COPEC and the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) projected petrol would push toward GH¢11.48 per litre from February 1. The actual floor set by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) came in at GH¢9.99, and market leader Star Oil was already selling below that at GH¢9.97 in the days before the window opened. The pattern is consistent: COPEC’s projected bands consistently sit well above both the NPA price floor and actual pump prices.

The reason matters more than the gap itself. Ghana’s petroleum pricing system operates through a two-layer structure. The NPA sets a minimum price floor below which no oil marketing company may legally sell, recalculated every two weeks based on a build-up formula incorporating the cost of refined product imports, shipping, margins, taxes, and the prevailing exchange rate. COPEC, as a consumer advocacy body, derives its projections from the same underlying data but applies its own assumptions about where OMC pricing will land within the band above the floor. When COPEC’s upper band consistently overshoots reality by GH¢2 to GH¢3 per litre, it is not because the methodology is wrong. It is because competitive pressure among OMCs has been pushing actual prices toward the floor rather than toward the ceiling.

During the January 16 to 31 pricing window, Zen Petroleum was selling petrol at GH¢9.94 per litre when the industry floor was set at GH¢9.80, undercutting even GOIL’s discounted offer and signalling how intensely operators are competing for volume in a price-sensitive market. GOIL, the state-owned market participant, has committed to holding petrol at the NPA floor across 200 designated stations as an explicit consumer relief measure, further anchoring the lower end of the market.

The practical consequence of persistently overstated forecasts is that Ghanaian motorists and logistics operators who plan transport costs, haulage rates, or business budgets around published COPEC projections are consistently overestimating their fuel expenditure. For the informal sector, where fuel represents a direct input cost for commercial drivers, food vendors, and small manufacturers, the gap between COPEC’s projected ceiling and actual pump prices represents money that is being mentally set aside for fuel that is never actually spent at that price.

COPEC Executive Secretary Duncan Amoah has urged OMCs to maintain stable prices and avoid placing additional financial pressure on consumers. That call is reasonable. But the more important transparency question is whether COPEC’s published projection methodology should be recalibrated to reflect the competitive pricing dynamics now operating in Ghana’s downstream petroleum market, rather than continuing to anchor public expectations to a ceiling that the market itself consistently refuses to reach.