COPEC Urges Transport Operators to Cut Fares After Fuel Price Drop

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has called on commercial transport operators and ride-hailing services to reduce their fares following recent declines in fuel prices across Ghana.

COPEC made the appeal on Tuesday, January 7, 2026, after observing that some oil marketing companies had lowered pump prices during the current pricing window. The consumer advocacy group attributed the reductions to favorable trends in international refined product prices, relative stability of the Ghana cedi, and heightened competition in the country’s deregulated downstream petroleum sector.

“Consumers must not be denied the benefit of price reductions when international and local market conditions become favourable,” the statement emphasized. The organization specifically urged ride-hailing platforms including Bolt, Uber and Yango to review their pricing structures alongside traditional commercial transport operators.

A market survey by COPEC reveals petrol selling at GH¢10.56 per litre at Star Oil, GH¢10.99 at Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL), and GH¢11.68 at TotalEnergies. This represents a 10.6 percent price difference between the lowest and highest priced petrol on the market. Diesel prices were not detailed in the consumer group’s latest statement.

According to COPEC’s year-on-year assessment, petrol and diesel prices are currently between three and four cedis per litre lower than in January 2025, translating into significant savings for consumers.

The consumer group also called on oil marketing companies that have not yet adjusted their prices to do so promptly to ensure pump prices align with prevailing market conditions. COPEC commended oil marketing companies that have proactively reduced their prices and stressed that fair and responsive fuel pricing is essential to alleviating financial pressures on households, transport operators and businesses.

Transport fares were last reduced by 15 percent beginning Saturday, May 24, 2025, following successful negotiations between transport operators and the Ministry of Transport. That reduction reflected macroeconomic developments including sustained appreciation of the cedi against the US dollar, contributing to a notable drop in fuel prices.

The call comes as Ghana’s deregulated petroleum market continues to experience price fluctuations based on international trends and local economic factors. COPEC has reiterated its commitment to monitoring national price movements and engaging stakeholders to promote transparency and fairness in the petroleum sector.