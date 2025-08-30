COP Lydia Yaako Donkor Becomes First Ghanaian Woman Elected to INTERPOL Africa Committee

Commissioner of Police (COP) Lydia Yaako Donkor, Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, has made history as the first Ghanaian — and the only woman — elected to serve on the newly established INTERPOL Africa Committee.

COP Donkor’s four-year term marks a significant milestone for Ghana and for women in policing across the continent. Her election not only celebrates her distinguished career and leadership but also underscores the growing importance of gender inclusion in high-level law enforcement decision-making.

The INTERPOL Africa Regional Committee, created to strengthen security cooperation among African nations, will set strategic priorities, address regional security challenges, and make recommendations to the African Regional Conference.

Joining COP Donkor on the inaugural committee are representatives from Egypt, Kenya, and South Africa, who will also serve four-year terms, while Botswana, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and Sudan have been nominated for two-year terms.

Her appointment, seen as both a personal achievement and a national honor, positions Ghana as a key player in global policing. Over the next four years, Africa is expected to benefit from her expertise, commitment to justice, and dedication to advancing security across the continent.