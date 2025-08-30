Cool JB Readies New Single “Family Matter”, Ahead of Debut Album UNIVERSE

Nigerian Afro-fusion artist Cool JB is gearing up for a landmark moment in his career with the release of his new single, “Family Matter” featuring Inspiraystonner, on September 21, 2025. The track, which will be his first under Lukhasstar Records, is a powerful introduction to his upcoming debut album, UNIVERSE, slated for release later this month.

“Family Matter” is a celebration of connection and resilience, driven by infectious Afro-fusion rhythms and heartfelt storytelling. Cool JB’s signature blend of African grooves and global influences is elevated by the presence of Inspiraystonner, the Ogun State native renowned for his soulful voice and deeply resonant lyrics. Together, they craft a song that is both personal and universal—an anthem for togetherness in a time that needs it most.

Born Joshua Hussain in Lagos with roots in Kogi State, Cool JB is more than just a singer-songwriter—he is a record producer, mix engineer, cinematographer, and video editor whose passion for music began at a young age. Inspired by Nigerian legends like Zule Zoo and Tony Tetuila, he was writing songs before his teenage years and later refined his craft through formal studies at Obafemi Awolowo University. His journey has been shaped by both African rhythms and international artists such as James Blunt, Cyndi Lauper, Dido, Vanessa Carlton, and Westlife, allowing him to develop a sound that is versatile and borderless.

With his debut album UNIVERSE, Cool JB invites listeners on a sonic journey that spans culture, genre, and emotion. From his early days performing with his brother in their group Windstars, to producing music for independent artists across Nigeria, to now stepping into the spotlight, Cool JB has remained consistent in his mission—to inspire and connect through music.