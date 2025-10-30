Cool JB And Inspiraystonner Unveil New Single “Love In Sapa”

Rising Afro-fusion artist Cool JB teams up once again with multi-talented songwriter Inspiraystonner for “Love in Sapa,” a heartfelt fusion of Afro-soul, Yoruba rhythm, and street emotion that captures the struggles and resilience of today’s youth — those balancing love, hustle, and hope amid life’s toughest realities.

“Love in Sapa” isn’t just a song — it’s a testimony of survival, faith, and emotional endurance. The record blends Yoruba wisdom, Pidgin grit, and subtle Arabic expressions like khalas (finished), fulus (money), and mayya (water) to paint a vivid picture of love tested by hardship and redeemed by divine grace.

Anchored by Cool JB’s smooth, prayer-like hook — “Ka wọle — let’s make it home” — and Inspiraystonner’s introspective verse on perseverance and purpose, the song bridges spirituality and reality. The recurring chant, “Baba n da gbe — God is lifting us,” echoes as a mantra of faith, reminding listeners that even in scarcity, there’s always divine upliftment.

“We wanted to speak for every dreamer going through sapa — those who love, believe, and still grind,” says Cool JB. “It’s a message of hope — that even when you’re broke, God’s blessings no fit khalas (finished),” adds Inspiraystonner.

Following their previous collaboration “Family Matter,” the duo continues to prove their creative chemistry and depth, blending street poetry with soul and purpose.

Released on October 21, 2025, “Love in Sapa” stands as a defining anthem for the Afro-fusion generation, offering rhythm, reflection, and reassurance that faith and love can still flourish even in the hardest seasons.