Cool JB and Inspiraystonner Deliver Poignant Afro-Fusion Single, “Family Matter”

Nigerian Afro-fusion artist Cool JB has officially dropped his latest single, “Family Matter”, featuring rising talent Inspiraystonner. A powerful blend of reggaeton, dancehall, and Afrobeats, the track cuts deep with heartfelt lyrics about resilience, survival, and the unshakable love that keeps families together.

Produced and written by Joshua Hussain (Cool JB) with co-writing support from Olagunle Johnson, the song captures the reality of an African man navigating life’s hardships while holding onto hope and responsibility. Mixed and mastered under Lukhasstar Records, “Family Matter” stands as a testament to Cool JB’s ability to merge vibrant rhythms with socially conscious storytelling.

Cool JB, born Joshua Hussain, is a Lagos-raised, Kogi-rooted creative force whose artistry spans beyond singing—he’s also a record producer, mix engineer, cinematographer, and video editor. From early inspirations like Zule Zoo and Tony Tetuila to global icons such as Cyndi Lauper, Vanessa Carlton, and Westlife, his sound has always defied borders. His journey began before his teenage years, nurtured by his mother’s encouragement, and solidified when he recorded his debut single “Jofunmi” in 2010.

Having spent years producing for independent artists and experimenting with genres, Cool JB now prepares to unveil his boldest project yet—his forthcoming album UNIVERSE, arriving this September. If “Family Matter” is any indication, the album will be a rich tapestry of rhythm and storytelling that reflects both African roots and global vision.

“Family Matter” is available now on all major streaming platforms here https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/cooljb/family-matter-feat-inspiraystonner