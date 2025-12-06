Convicted offender swallows vape battery to delay UK deportation

An Indian national convicted of child sexual offences attempted to obstruct his deportation from the United Kingdom by swallowing a vape battery before his scheduled removal flight. The High Court in London heard the incident was a calculated effort to secure hospital admission and avoid deportation.

The man, identified in court only as Sharma, was convicted in Scotland in 2024 of sexual activity with a child and supplying Class B drugs. He received a three-year jail sentence in August 2024 and was released in November after serving a shortened term due to time already spent in custody. Upon release, he was immediately transferred to a secure immigration centre.

The Home Office arranged his removal for September 23, but the deportation collapsed when Indian High Commission officials failed to provide required emergency travel documents. A second deportation attempt scheduled for November 6 also failed due to missing paperwork from Indian authorities. As of this week, Sharma remained in immigration detention at Dungavel House in Scotland, more than two months after the initial removal date.

Justice Simon Tinkler described the vape battery incident as a deliberate attempt to disrupt the deportation process. The judge noted that keeping the individual in a secure facility made it easier to prevent further obstruction attempts before escort staff arrived.

The court heard Sharma failed to comply with bail conditions multiple times, including committing additional criminal offences. He was granted conditional immigration bail in May but remained detained because officials could not locate approved accommodation. According to Justice Tinkler, any proposed housing had to be vetted to ensure it was not near schools, parks, or places where children gather.

The Home Office argued his removal was imminent and emphasized he posed a public risk given his criminal history, bail violations, and previous attempt to obstruct removal. Justice Tinkler accepted these arguments and ruled the continued detention remained lawful for the time being.

The judge acknowledged Sharma may still pursue a separate legal claim for compensation if he argues the duration of his immigration detention violates the law. Court documents indicated repeated delays in the removal process stemmed primarily from the Indian High Commission’s failure to issue emergency travel documents over an extended period.

The case highlights ongoing challenges authorities face when foreign nationals convicted of serious offences attempt to evade deportation through disruptive tactics. Immigration officials must balance public safety concerns with legal requirements governing detention periods while coordinating with foreign governments on travel documentation.

Sharma’s case remains pending as officials await cooperation from Indian authorities to complete the deportation process. The Home Office maintains that removal arrangements continue despite previous setbacks and missing documentation from overseas officials.