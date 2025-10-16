Convicted Man Weeps, Maintains Innocence in Jirapa Murder Case

Elisha Mahama, the former Human Resource Officer convicted of murdering Royal Cosy Hills Hotel owner Eric Johnson, broke down in tears as he insisted on his innocence moments before being led away to serve a life sentence. The emotional courtroom scene unfolded Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at the Wa High Court after a seven-member jury unanimously found him guilty of the February 2024 killing.

Justice Yussif Assibey presided over the trial that concluded with Mahama’s conviction, while two co-accused persons, Belinda Miller and Kweku Kombata, were acquitted and discharged. Given the opportunity to speak before sentencing, Mahama maintained his position in what observers described as a humbling, almost apologetic tone.

According to court records, he told the judge that he remains not guilty of murdering Johnson, adding that everything he knew about the case had been presented by his legal counsel. He acknowledged his limited options, stating he cannot fight the law except through the appeals process, but expressed faith that one day victory would be his.

The victim, Eric Johnson, had built the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, nicknamed Jirapa Dubai, as a luxury safari resort in the Upper West Region featuring a four-kilometer safari park with animals including zebras, an artificial lake with aquatic activities like jet skiing, and other amenities designed to boost local tourism and employment. His murder shocked the region and sparked an investigation that eventually zeroed in on his former employee.

The prosecution’s case hinged on several pieces of forensic and circumstantial evidence that painted a damning picture. Criminal Investigation Department findings revealed that latent fingerprint impressions lifted from a glass wine shelf in Johnson’s living room matched exactly with Mahama’s left middle fingerprint on his official CID form. Additionally, blood-stained footprints discovered at the crime scene were found to be consistent with Mahama’s footwear.

Investigators also established Mahama’s presence at the hotel premises through phone records. He had made a call lasting nine minutes to Belinda Miller from coordinates matching the hotel location. This occurred during the critical timeframe when the murder is believed to have taken place.

Perhaps most intriguing was testimony from Mahama’s girlfriend, Loretta Asare, who had initially been considered a suspect herself. She told investigators that Mahama left their home on Saturday, February 10, 2024, claiming he was going to buy food. He didn’t return until 2:20 am the following morning, and when he did, he arrived empty-handed with the explanation that he’d forgotten to bring money. Johnson’s body was discovered just hours later that same morning.

A mysterious injury on Mahama’s right middle finger, which appeared on February 11 according to witness testimony from Joshua Tabiri, suggested a possible struggle with the victim. Medical examiners determined that Johnson died from asphyxiation, strangulation, and severe blood loss, consistent with a violent homicide.

Court documents revealed that Mahama had been dismissed from his position as human resource manager at the hotel after allegedly engaging in sexual relationships with multiple female employees, which prosecutors said created conflicts and unhealthy rivalries that disrupted hotel operations. The prosecution argued this dismissal may have provided motive for the attack.

According to the prosecution’s narrative presented in court, Mahama scaled the fortified fence around Johnson’s private residence using a ladder on the night of February 10. Phone records showed he made several calls to Miller while on the premises, asking about the location of the master key to Johnson’s room. After gaining entry, he allegedly stabbed Johnson multiple times, leaving him in a pool of blood, before taking an unspecified amount of cash and Johnson’s private Nissan car keys. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Jirapa Zongo.

Principal State Attorney Saeed Abdul Shakur, speaking to journalists after the verdict, expressed measured satisfaction with the outcome, noting that while Johnson can never be brought back, at least justice has been served. The phrase captured the bittersweet nature of criminal justice, where legal resolution doesn’t undo the loss suffered by victims’ families.

The court has ordered that Mahama serve his life sentence at Ankaful Maximum Security Prison in the Central Region. His declaration of intent to appeal means the case may yet see further legal proceedings, though overturning a unanimous jury verdict presents significant challenges.

The case brought closure to a nearly year-long ordeal that gripped the Upper West Region. Johnson had been a respected entrepreneur whose vision for developing the area through tourism created employment opportunities and put Jirapa on Ghana’s hospitality map. His violent death in his own home sent shockwaves through the business community and raised questions about security for successful entrepreneurs in regional areas.

For now, the investigation that began with seven arrests and extensive forensic work has concluded with one conviction and two acquittals. Whether Mahama’s promised appeal will yield different results remains to be seen, but the unanimous nature of the jury’s decision suggests prosecutors built a case that resonated with all seven jurors beyond reasonable doubt.