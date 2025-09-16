Contraceptive Misuse Crisis Threatens Adolescent Lives Across Ghana

A dangerous trend of emergency contraceptive abuse among Ghanaian teenagers has emerged as a critical public health threat, with young people using emergency pills as daily birth control methods instead of emergency-only solutions.

Elikem Katsekpor, Project Officer for the Social Health and Reproductive Education (SHARE) Project, warned that the widespread contraceptive misuse represents an escalating crisis affecting adolescent health nationwide. The SHARE project operates in four northern Ghana districts: Builsa North, Kassena Nankana Municipal, Kassena Nankana West, and Bongo District.

Speaking during a journalists’ capacity-building session in Bolgatanga organized by the Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE), Katsekpor revealed alarming patterns of contraceptive abuse that extend beyond individual health risks to broader public health concerns.

The crisis involves both male and female teenagers, with boys often purchasing and distributing emergency contraceptive pills to partners without understanding proper usage protocols or potential health consequences. This practice transforms what should be rare emergency interventions into routine daily medications, creating serious health risks for young users.

Research validates these concerns, with studies showing that emergency contraceptive pills have become extremely popular among young Ghanaian women, with most participants in recent studies having used them at least once, and some medications like Primolut-N being misused off-label as emergency contraception.

The educational gap driving this crisis stems from incomplete reproductive health programming that introduces contraceptive methods without comprehensive instruction on appropriate selection and timing. Current initiatives focus heavily on pregnancy prevention while neglecting crucial education about when and how different contraceptive methods should be used.

Katsekpor emphasized the fundamental problem: comprehensive contraceptive education remains insufficient despite the availability of various prevention methods. Young people receive information about contraceptive existence but lack critical knowledge about appropriate usage, timing, and health implications.

The SHARE Project has responded with parent-centered education initiatives targeting the four affected districts. This approach recognizes that empowering parents with accurate information creates stronger foundations for adolescent reproductive health education within families and communities.

Beyond contraceptive misuse, health officials identified a dangerous oversight in current reproductive health messaging that focuses exclusively on pregnancy prevention while ignoring sexually transmitted infection risks. This singular focus creates vulnerability to infections with potentially devastating long-term health consequences.

The warning carries particular urgency given recent health data from the region. The Upper East Region recorded 2,436 teenage pregnancies from January to May 2025, while FAWE has described an appalling surge in sexually transmitted infections, HIV, and drug abuse among young adolescents in the Builsa North Municipality and Kassena-Nankana West District.

External factors compound these reproductive health challenges, including illegal mining operations that draw boys from school with promises of quick financial gains, along with rising substance abuse that impairs decision-making capabilities regarding sexual health.

The SHARE Project, funded by Global Affairs Canada and implemented through 2026, represents a five-year gender transformative initiative designed to advance gender equality by improving access to sexual and reproductive education for young people, particularly girls and young women.

Recent research findings suggest the initiative is generating positive changes, with increased active participation of adolescent girls and young women in program activities across the four target districts.

Community engagement remains central to addressing the crisis, with the project conducting training sessions on harmful traditional practices that impede gender equality and affect sexual reproductive health rights. These efforts recognize that sustainable change requires addressing both individual behaviors and broader cultural factors influencing adolescent health decisions.

Media partnerships have emerged as crucial components for sustaining educational efforts and maintaining community engagement on adolescent health issues at local and district levels. The capacity-building sessions for journalists represent strategic investments in expanding public awareness and accountability around reproductive health challenges.

The contraceptive misuse crisis reflects broader systemic challenges in adolescent health education across Ghana, where rapid social changes and limited comprehensive education create dangerous knowledge gaps among young people navigating complex reproductive health decisions.

Health officials stress that addressing this crisis requires coordinated efforts involving parents, educators, healthcare providers, community leaders, and media organizations working together to provide accurate, comprehensive reproductive health education that goes beyond pregnancy prevention to include broader sexual health awareness and safety protocols.

The urgency of this public health challenge demands immediate attention from policymakers and health authorities to prevent long-term consequences for an entire generation of young Ghanaians whose reproductive health futures hang in the balance.