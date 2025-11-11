Contempt In Ghana’s Parliament: What Happens When MPs Cross The Line

In Ghana, if a Member of Parliament (MP) disobeys the Standing Orders of Parliament and is found guilty of contempt of Parliament, several consequences may follow, depending on the gravity of the offence and the House’s decision.

Here’s how it works under Ghana’s constitutional and parliamentary framework:

Legal Basis

Article 122 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana :



“An act or omission which obstructs or impedes Parliament in the performance of its functions, or which obstructs or impedes a member or officer of Parliament in the discharge of his duties, or affronts the dignity of Parliament or that of a member or officer, is contempt of Parliament.”

Article 123 empowers Parliament to deal with cases of contempt under its inherent powers .

Standing Orders of Parliament (especially Orders 28–31 in the 2024 revised version, previously Orders 28–31 in the 2000 version) outline the disciplinary and contempt procedures .

Possible Consequences

When an MP is held in contempt, Parliament may impose any of the following sanctions:

Formal Reprimand or Apology The Speaker may order the MP to apologise to the House , either orally or in writing.

This is the most common and least severe penalty. Suspension from the House Parliament may suspend the MP from participating in sittings for a specified period.

During suspension, the MP cannot participate in debates, vote, or exercise certain parliamentary privileges. Expulsion (in extreme cases) In rare and serious situations, if the contempt involves serious misconduct or undermines the authority of Parliament , the MP may be expelled .

This is very uncommon and would require a resolution of Parliament supported by a majority vote . Referral for Criminal Prosecution If the contemptuous act also constitutes a criminal offence under Ghanaian law , Parliament may refer the matter to the Attorney-General or the Police for prosecution.

Examples of Contempt

Disobeying a lawful order of the Speaker or a parliamentary committee.

Insulting, threatening, or obstructing another MP or parliamentary officer.

Leaking confidential committee information.

Disrupting proceedings or showing gross disrespect to the Speaker or the House.

Procedure

A complaint or motion is raised in Parliament. The Speaker refers the matter to the Privileges Committee . The Committee investigates and submits a report with recommendations. The House debates and votes on the Committee’s recommendation. The sanction (if any) is imposed accordingly.

Here are some notable real-life examples of Members of Parliament (MPs) in Ghana who have faced disciplinary action or contempt charges, along with their outcomes:

1. Kennedy Agyapong (2018 Contempt Case)

Background : Kennedy Agyapong, a controversial MP for Assin Central, was cited for contempt in 2018 by the Parliamentary Privileges Committee after making derogatory and offensive remarks about the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye . He accused the Speaker of being biased in his handling of parliamentary matters and insulting him publicly.

Action Taken : The Privileges Committee investigated the matter and recommended that Agyapong be reprimanded . In response to the findings, Kennedy Agyapong was ordered to apologise to the Speaker and Parliament.

Outcome : Kennedy Agyapong apologised publicly, but his actions highlighted the tension between MPs and the Speaker, as well as the limits of parliamentary authority when MPs are involved in misconduct.



2. Mavis Hawa Koomson (2020 Contempt Case)

Background : Mavis Hawa Koomson, the MP for Awutu Senya East, was involved in a controversial incident during the 2020 election campaign when she fired a gun at a registration centre in Kasoa in a bid to protect her party’s interests, which led to public outrage .

Action Taken : The matter was brought up in Parliament, as her actions were seen as bringing Parliament into disrepute . The Privileges Committee considered whether her actions violated parliamentary standards and reflected badly on the House.

Outcome : Although there was significant public outcry and pressure for her to be sanctioned for misconduct, the Committee did not impose any formal penalty on her. She faced public scrutiny but was not found in contempt by Parliament.



3. James Agalga (2017 Contempt Case)

Background : In 2017, the then- Deputy Minister for the Interior , James Agalga , was cited for contempt after an altercation with the Speaker, Prof. Oquaye . He had reportedly disrespected the Speaker during a parliamentary session, including failing to follow parliamentary procedure in his statements.

Action Taken : The matter was referred to the Privileges Committee , which investigated the situation.

Outcome : The Committee ultimately recommended a reprimand for Agalga, urging him to be more respectful in the future. The House followed the recommendation, and Agalga was asked to issue a public apology .



4. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu (2015 Contempt Case)

Background : Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, MP for Dormaa Central and Minister of Health, was involved in a verbal altercation with a fellow MP during a parliamentary sitting in 2015. His remarks were seen as disrespectful towards another MP, and the Speaker ruled that his actions were out of order.

Action Taken : The Speaker of Parliament referred the matter to the Privileges Committee for further investigation.

Outcome : After reviewing the case, the Privileges Committee recommended a formal apology from Agyemang-Manu, but no further punishment was imposed.

Significance : This case illustrates how verbal confrontations in Parliament, if deemed excessive or disrespectful, can lead to formal reprimands even without severe legal action.

5. Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Awal (2013 Contempt Case)

Background : In 2013, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Awal , MP for Yapei/Kusawgu, was cited for contempt after making a public statement that undermined the integrity of Parliament. He had accused the Speaker and some MPs of acting in bad faith during a parliamentary debate. His comments were deemed to be insulting and a challenge to the authority of Parliament .

Action Taken : The Privileges Committee investigated the matter and found him in violation of parliamentary rules.

Outcome : Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Awal was reprimanded , and he was required to issue a formal apology to Parliament for his comments. There were no further sanctions, and the matter was resolved after his apology.



6. Bismark Tawiah Boateng (2012 Contempt Case)

Background : In 2012, Bismark Tawiah Boateng , the then-MP for Ofoase/Ayirebi, was cited for contempt after making unparliamentary remarks . He accused the Speaker of acting in a partisan manner in a particular matter, which was seen as an attack on the Speaker’s authority and Parliament itself.

Action Taken : The Speaker referred the issue to the Privileges Committee for further action.

Outcome : Boateng was ordered to apologise , which he did. His case highlighted the challenges of maintaining parliamentary order and the respect due to parliamentary officials.



Conclusion

These cases reflect how contempt of Parliament can lead to various consequences, ranging from formal reprimands and apologies to more severe actions like suspension or even expulsion in extreme cases. Most often, the disciplinary process focuses on upholding the authority and dignity of the Speaker and Parliament, while allowing MPs to maintain a certain degree of freedom of speech.

However, these cases also show that political influence, public opinion, and party loyalty can sometimes mitigate the severity of sanctions. Ultimately, the effectiveness of these measures in maintaining order and respect in Parliament often depends on the political climate and individual conduct.