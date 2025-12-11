Consumer Spending Drives Ghana Economy as Government Cuts Back

Household spending has emerged as the primary driver of Ghana’s economy in the third quarter of 2025, carrying the nation’s growth whilst government expenditure collapsed, according to data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

The economy recorded 5.5 percent growth between July and September 2025, but the expansion came almost entirely from Ghanaian households whose spending surged by 16.9 percent year on year. This growth occurred whilst government consumption plummeted by 16.4 percent, creating what analysts describe as an unsustainable imbalance.

The GSS quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report, released on 10 December 2025, reveals that when economic growth is measured through the expenditure approach, private consumers have become the unexpected lifeline for the entire economy. The data shows households dramatically increased purchases of goods and services, from vehicles and appliances to daily necessities, providing the fuel that kept national economic activity moving forward.

Government spending, traditionally a major component of economic activity, experienced severe fiscal contraction likely driven by budget balancing efforts. The 16.4 percent drop in government final consumption expenditure suggests sharp reductions in public purchases of goods and services, fewer infrastructure projects, and potentially decreased spending on public sector operations.

The fiscal squeeze was further intensified by a near total collapse in spending by non governmental charitable organizations. Final consumption by Non Profit Institutions Serving Households (NPISH) fell by an astronomical 97.1 percent, signaling what the GSS data describes as almost complete cessation of activity in this sector.

“The growth of 5.5 percent in real GDP by the expenditure approach to measuring gross domestic product was driven by Household final consumption expenditure (16.9%), Gross capital formation (15.6%), and Net exports in Q3 2025. This was partially offset by a fall in Government final consumption expenditure and NPISH final consumption,” the GSS document states.

The sharp contrast between the 16.9 percent household surge and the 16.4 percent government decline creates what economists characterize as a precarious situation. If the economy were a weight being lifted by two teams, the government’s side has slackened severely, forcing consumers to strain under nearly all the pressure.

Gross capital formation, which includes investments in fixed assets, machinery, and construction, also contributed positively to growth with a 15.6 percent increase. However, net exports recorded a dramatic negative figure, reflecting either increased imports or decreased exports.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who leads the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, has overseen this period of fiscal consolidation as Ghana works to stabilize its economy following debt restructuring negotiations.

Analysts warn that whilst robust household spending signals consumer confidence, relying almost entirely on private consumption whilst public sector spending retracts so dramatically poses sustainability risks. If household spending power diminishes due to inflation, income pressures, or exhaustion of savings, the economy could face significant headwinds with reduced government activity to provide a buffer.

The third quarter data shows the Services sector remains Ghana’s largest economic segment, contributing 39.7 percent of GDP at basic prices. Agriculture recorded the highest sectoral growth at 8.6 percent year on year, followed by Services at 7.6 percent, whilst Industry managed only 0.8 percent growth.

Within Agriculture, fishing expanded most dramatically at 23.1 percent, whilst crops grew 8.3 percent. The Industry sector’s weak performance was dragged down by Mining and Quarrying, which contracted by 2.8 percent, with oil and gas specifically declining by 18.2 percent.

Information and Communication led Services sector growth at 17 percent, followed by Transport and Storage at 10.4 percent and Wholesale and Retail Trade at 10 percent. Health and Social Work contracted sharply by 9.7 percent, whilst Accommodation and Food Service Activities fell 7.2 percent.

The seasonally adjusted quarterly GDP growth rate showed a marginal decline from 1.4 percent in the second quarter to 1.3 percent in the third quarter, suggesting some momentum loss in quarter on quarter terms even as year on year comparisons remained strong.

The GSS will release its next quarterly GDP report on 11 March 2026, providing the first quarter 2026 economic performance data. That release will indicate whether the current expenditure pattern of high household consumption and low government spending continues or shifts as fiscal policies evolve.