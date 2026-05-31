Consumer groups defend 20% transport fare hike

Two consumer advocacy groups have backed a 20 percent transport fare increase taking effect nationwide on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, citing rising fuel prices and operational costs facing operators.

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) and the West Africa office of CUTS International both threw their weight behind the adjustment, which covers intracity trotro services, intercity travel, and shared taxis announced by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and allied operators.

COPEC Executive Secretary Duncan Amoah described operators as patient in the face of mounting pressure, warning their “operations could become unsustainable” on the old fares. He noted that drivers voluntarily cut charges when fuel prices fell, and argued it is fair they reverse those cuts now that pump prices have climbed back.

Amoah said he would have preferred a 15 percent rise, suggesting the extra five percent likely reflects higher insurance premiums and spare parts costs.

For commuters, the practical effect is direct. A trip currently costing GH¢100 will rise to roughly GH¢120, while a GH¢10 fare climbs to about GH¢12.

CUTS International’s West Africa director, Appiah Kusi Adomako, echoed that view, urging government not to block the increase given that fuel importers are permitted to raise pump prices every two weeks.