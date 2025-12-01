Consulting Firm Wins Growth Recognition at Industry Awards Ceremony

MGA Consulting Ghana Limited received the Fastest Growing Company award at the 14th Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) Ghana Industry and Quality Awards, marking the second consecutive year the firm has earned recognition from the industry body.

The Accra-based consultancy previously won Overall Best in the Business Promotion and Consultancy Sector at the 13th edition held in 2024. Chief Executive Officer Michael Abbiw attributed the latest achievement to client confidence and team dedication in delivering business solutions.

The company operates across training and capacity building, human resources solutions, research and development, entrepreneurial support and outsourcing consultancy. Its service footprint extends into Nigeria alongside its Ghana base, reflecting growing demand for structured advisory services tailored to African market conditions.

AGI presents its annual awards to companies demonstrating innovation, operational excellence and measurable impact across Ghana’s industrial sectors. The recognition program serves as a benchmark for firms driving transformation in key economic areas.

MGA has built relationships with organizations spanning multiple industries, providing support to improve productivity, strengthen leadership capacity and develop resilient operational frameworks. The firm’s approach centers on practical tools and evidence-based methods designed for sustainable growth.

Abbiw described scale as secondary to the value created for client organizations and their teams. The company has delivered training programs to over 18 institutions in public and private sectors, with clients including the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, DHL Global Forwarding, Hollard Insurance Ghana and the Ghana Stock Exchange.

The consultancy engaged with the World Bank through Ghana Enterprises Agency to provide entrepreneurship training for more than 14,000 micro, small and medium enterprises across five regions as part of the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project. The firm also organized the National Sales Leaders Conference, drawing over 1,000 participants from industry leadership and sales professions.

Strategic assignments include developing a five-year plan for the Ghana Association of Savings and Loans Companies in partnership with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit and Bank of Ghana. MGA contributed to creating a disaster recovery and business continuity framework for the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat.

The company plans to expand initiatives in 2026, including the National Sales Leaders Conference, MGA Foundation Sales Mentorship Program and training programs through MGA Training Centre for public and private institutions. These programs aim to strengthen leadership development and enhance enterprise performance.

Abbiw dedicated the recognition to clients, partners and staff, describing the achievement as a collective effort. The firm continues positioning itself to address productivity pressures, skills gaps and shifting market demands facing Ghanaian businesses navigating rapid changes in technology adoption and operational modernization.