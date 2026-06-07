Consultant Proposes Single National Rural Bank For Ghana

A management consultant has urged Ghana to transform ARB Apex Bank into a single national rural bank, with existing rural banks operating as branches to deepen financial inclusion.

Charles Kwesi Mensa, a Ghanaian management consultant, said the rural banking sector remains fragmented even though ARB Apex Bank already anchors the country’s network of more than 100 rural and community banks (RCBs).

Appealing to the Bank of Ghana and the Ministry of Finance, Mensa said the current model leaves many RCBs undercapitalised and unable to compete with the larger commercial lenders clustered in urban centres.

The foundations for change already exist, he argued. ARB Apex Bank holds a banking licence, clears cheques, manages liquidity, and supplies technology services to the rural banks it oversees.

Mensa proposed a voluntary consolidation in which RCBs would become branches of a strengthened Apex Bank, pooling capital, sharing risks, and operating on a unified balance sheet.

Under the plan, local shareholders and boards would keep a governance role, but the sector would shift gradually from a set of independently capitalised banks toward one institution.

RCBs occupy an important place in Ghana’s financial system, especially where commercial banks barely reach. They offer savings products, credit, and other services to farmers, small businesses, and households across rural communities.

The proposal lands as policymakers look for ways to widen financial inclusion and harden the financial sector after years of banking reforms.

Backers of consolidation say a bigger institution could run more efficiently, invest more in digital infrastructure, and lend more widely across rural Ghana. Skeptics may counter that the change threatens local ownership and the authority to decide matters close to home.

Neither the Bank of Ghana nor the Ministry of Finance has commented publicly on the idea.

Mensa said the goal is a stronger institution able to mobilise savings and finance economic activity in communities that mainstream banking still overlooks. “Our destination should be one strong institution, not a hundred fragile ones,” he said.