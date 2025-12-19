Construction Network CEO Extends Christmas Greetings to Clients and Partners

Daniel Kontie, Chief Executive Officer of Africa Continental Engineering and Construction Network Ltd, has extended heartfelt Christmas greetings to clients, partners and associates for their trust and collaboration throughout 2025. The message released on December 19 emphasized the company’s commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable engineering solutions that create lasting value across Africa’s built environment.

Kontie expressed deep gratitude for partnerships built and projects delivered together throughout the year. He noted that confidence in the company’s expertise and values has been instrumental to its journey and growth across the continent. The CEO highlighted that the Christmas season offers a moment to pause, reflect and give thanks for shared vision driving sustainable progress.

The Pan African built environment and real estate firm based in Ghana operates with a wide network of professionals across the African continent and beyond. Its vision aims to become one of Africa’s top five built environment brands within ten years from 2024 while creating strong continental integration through professional and intergovernmental networking. The company provides comprehensive services including land acquisition, property development, brokerage services, surveying, planning, facility management, engineering and business consultation.

Kontie reminded clients that Christmas represents hope, renewal and the power of unity. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to innovative, sustainable and impactful solutions contributing meaningfully to socio economic transformation across Africa. The message thanked cherished clients and partners for walking the journey together while acknowledging that dedication and professionalism of associates continue inspiring excellence.

Africa Continental Engineering and Construction Network Ltd organized the third edition of the African Continental Engineering, Architecture, Construction and Real Estate Summit on September 29 to 30, 2025, at De Icon Conference Centre in East Legon, Accra. The summit themed Revolutionizing the Built Environment for Sustainable Infrastructure Development through the Use of Disruptive Innovations, Big Data and Quantum Technologies brought together over 600 industry players from across Africa. Dr. Daniel McKorley, Executive Chairman of McDan Group, served as special guest of honor and speaker.

The company has undertaken diverse projects of varying scales and complexities since its establishment over five years ago. With steadfast commitment to excellence, integrity and sustainable practices, the firm has earned a strong reputation for delivering high quality projects on time and within budget. Partnership collaborators include Ghana Institution of Engineering and Technology, Ghana Electrical Contractors Association, Ghana Institute of Construction, Ghana Association of Real Estate Brokers and several other professional bodies.

Kontie concluded the Christmas message by wishing clients and their families a joyous Christmas filled with peace, good health and renewed hope. He expressed expectations for a prosperous 2026 marked by new opportunities and shared successes. The message carried warm season’s greetings on behalf of the Board, Management and the entire team at Africa Continental Engineering and Construction Network Ltd.

The company operates under the motto One Africa, One Construction Network and can be reached at telephone number 0209032280 or email [email protected]. Additional information is available on the company website at www.acecnltd.com. Kontie emphasized that the firm remains the number one stop shop for all real estate services, land banking investment strategies, title registration, project funding consultancy and feasibility studies across Ghana and Africa.