Construction Costs Drop as Ghana Records Lowest Producer Inflation Since 2023

Ghana’s construction sector experienced significant cost relief in August 2025, with producer inflation falling to 4.3% from 5.3% in July, contributing to the country’s lowest overall producer price inflation rate since November 2023.

The welcome development provides breathing room for developers and homebuilders who have struggled with volatile material costs that pushed residential construction prices between GH₵200,000 and GH₵500,000 for standard three-bedroom houses, excluding land costs.

Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu, Government Statistician at the Ghana Statistical Service, announced that construction joined manufacturing and services in driving down producer inflation to just 3.0% in August, marking a dramatic improvement from previous months when rising building material costs threatened project viability.

The sector’s performance revealed sharp contrasts within construction activities. Civil engineering projects recorded the highest price increases at 11.6%, while specialized construction services rose moderately to 5.6%. However, building construction posted an impressive decline of negative 11.2%, indicating substantial cost reductions for residential and commercial projects.

Month-to-month analysis showed construction prices falling by 0.6% in August compared to a marginal 0.3% increase in July, suggesting that contractors and suppliers reduced their pricing strategies to stimulate demand in Ghana’s recovering real estate market.

The Ghana Real Estate Developers Association recently expressed concerns about building material costs impeding market recovery to pre-pandemic demand levels. August’s data suggests these pressures may finally be easing, potentially boosting affordability in Ghana’s housing sector.

Industry projections indicate Ghana’s construction sector is positioned for sustained growth, with analysts forecasting a 5.9% real-terms expansion in 2025 driven by public-private investments in transport, mining, and energy infrastructure development.

The construction cost moderation comes as cement prices stabilized at approximately GH₵110 per bag for high-grade varieties, while multi-unit high-rise construction in Accra averaged over $2,100 per square meter according to recent industry surveys.

Dr. Iddrisu emphasized the broader economic significance of construction cost stability, noting the sector’s critical role in job creation and infrastructure development. The GSS recommended that businesses leverage current cost moderation to reinvest in capacity and technology improvements.

Government infrastructure spending remains crucial for sustaining industry momentum, with the administration’s commitment to increasing renewable energy’s share in the electricity mix to 10% by 2030 creating additional opportunities for specialized construction firms.

The positive construction inflation trend aligns with Ghana’s broader economic recovery efforts, as overall consumer inflation also declined to 11.5% in August from 12.1% in July, indicating improving price stability across multiple sectors.

For homeowners and property developers, the construction cost relief provides an opportunity to advance delayed projects that became financially challenging during periods of high material inflation. The building construction sub-sector’s negative inflation particularly benefits residential development.

Recent mining sector developments, including new licenses issued by the Minerals Commission in October 2024, are expected to drive demand for specialized construction services, potentially supporting the civil engineering segment that recorded higher price increases.

The construction industry’s recovery trajectory suggests improved accessibility to housing and infrastructure projects, addressing longstanding affordability challenges that have constrained Ghana’s real estate market growth.

Market observers note that sustained cost moderation requires continued stability in global commodity prices and supply chain efficiency, factors that have historically influenced Ghana’s construction material costs.

The GSS data reinforces optimism about Ghana’s economic stabilization efforts, with construction joining other key sectors in demonstrating resilience and adaptation to changing market conditions.

Looking forward, the construction sector’s ability to maintain cost discipline while meeting infrastructure development demands will be crucial for supporting Ghana’s broader economic growth objectives and housing accessibility goals.