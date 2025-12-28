Constitutional Review Committee Proposes Scrapping Fixed Academic Retirement Age

The Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) is proposing removal of the compulsory retirement age of 60 years from the 1992 Constitution, with its chairman arguing that current arrangements force productive academics out of universities prematurely.

Professor H Kwasi Prempeh, speaking December 27 during a TV3 interview with Kemmini Amanor, questioned why university lecturers must retire five to ten years earlier than judges despite remaining intellectually sharp. The CRC chair described the existing framework as increasingly disconnected from institutional needs and individual capability.

“Our judges are retiring at 65 and 70, and so why must university lecturers, some of them still very sharp, at 60 years?” Prof Prempeh asked, adding that some academics have not even reached their professional prime at that age.

The committee proposes removing the fixed retirement threshold entirely from the Constitution, allowing Parliament to set and adjust retirement ages more flexibly based on evolving circumstances. Prof Prempeh argued this approach would enable universities and other institutions to retain staff whose productivity and expertise remain valuable.

“Take it out and then, as and when you need to play with it, it is easier to do it in Parliament,” he explained, suggesting that broader legislative deliberation would produce more practical outcomes than rigid constitutional provisions.

Prof Prempeh pointed to the widespread practice of universities rehiring retired lecturers on short term contracts as evidence the system fails its stated purpose. He described this arrangement as inefficient and unnecessarily complicated compared to simply extending formal employment.

“Because there are universities, faculties, they retire at 60 and then re-engage them on contract, so everybody knows that it is not working. Let them work to 70,” the law professor stated.

The CRC chairman also rejected arguments that enforcing strict retirement ages effectively addresses youth unemployment, describing such logic as overly simplistic and disconnected from how labor markets actually function.

“You don’t use retirement age that way. There is a problem of employment, the 80 year old who leaves the classroom is not going to be replaced by the guy who is looking for a job. It doesn’t work that way easily,” Prof Prempeh said, urging policymakers to examine employment challenges more comprehensively.

He acknowledged that retirement does affect institutional mobility but insisted it should not be treated as a valve for managing joblessness. “Retirement age has some connections with mobility through the system, but let us not use it as an employment kind of valve,” he warned.

The proposal comes as Ghana’s public university system faces ongoing challenges including low compensation, delayed payments and difficulty recruiting early career researchers. Critics of extending retirement ages have argued that reforms must address fundamental issues such as pay, research funding and career progression rather than simply allowing older faculty to remain longer.

Prof Prempeh, executive director of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development and a professor at Seton Hall University School of Law in the United States, chairs the Constitutional Review Committee established to examine potential amendments to Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.