Constitutional Review Committee proposes protections for public sector from partisan politics

The Constitutional Review Committee chaired by Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh has proposed reforms to insulate Ghana’s public sector from political influence and strengthen oversight of state owned enterprises through constitutional amendments presented to President John Mahama on Monday December 22, 2025.

The committee recommended embedding a State Enterprises Commission similar to the State Interests and Governance Authority into the Constitution to provide regulatory oversight and monitor operations of commercially oriented public entities. The measures aim to enhance governance, strengthen accountability, and reduce fiscal risks in key economic sectors.

Prempeh emphasized the need to separate party interests from state operations, stressing that appointment processes in state owned enterprises should prioritize competence and merit over political affiliation. The committee proposed bringing public operations of a commercial nature under constitutional oversight given their significant economic impact.

The eight member committee was inaugurated by President Mahama in January 2025 with a mandate to review the 1992 Constitution. Other members include Justice Sophia Adinyira, Professor Kwame Karikari, Charlotte Osei, Dr. Godwin Djokoto, Ibrahim Tanko Amidu, Dr. Esi Ansah, and Dr. Rainer Akumperigeya.

Among major recommendations, the committee proposed extending the presidential term from four to five years, though it explicitly rejected introducing a third term option. The committee found no public demand or political appetite for third terms and noted that President Mahama himself does not support the idea.

The committee also recommended ending the hybrid governance system that allows ministers to be appointed from Parliament, arguing this weakens efficiency and accountability. A clearer separation between the Executive and Legislature would strengthen Ghana’s governance structure according to the proposals.

Additional recommendations include reforming the Council of State to return to its original 1969 Constitution structure, electing Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives rather than appointing them, and incorporating traditional leaders into local government structures at the sub-district level.

The committee proposed splitting the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice into two separate bodies, creating a new anti-corruption commission to consolidate corruption prosecution functions currently spread across several agencies. CHRAJ would concentrate on human rights and ombudsman duties under this arrangement.

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has voiced concerns about the partisan nature of Ghana’s civil service. Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show in June 2025, Kpebu argued that contrary to public perception of neutrality, high ranking civil service officials are partisan and help the government in power.

Kpebu’s comments came amid public debate over the dismissal and reinstatement of over 100 Bank of Ghana staff, which revived discussions on political interference in public service employment. He cautioned that political influence in the civil service is deeply ingrained based on human nature and experience.

The reforms proposed by the Constitutional Review Committee could address long standing issues of politicization that have undermined efficiency, accountability, and public trust in state institutions. The measures would provide a more stable framework for appointments, operational transparency, and governance while reducing political influence in decision making.

President Mahama described the report as a beautiful Christmas gift and commended the committee for its integrity and credibility. He announced that the report would be published soon, stating he did not want it kept like a nuclear secret, though he provided no specific publication date.

The president pledged a bipartisan approach toward implementing the reforms and said some committee members would be invited to serve on the implementation panel to help transfer institutional knowledge into the process. Mahama signaled early 2026 rollout of Constitution Review reforms during the presentation ceremony.

Professor Prempeh explained the committee visited 10 regions and held engagements with academics, trade unions and citizens across the country during its 11 month review process. The proposals reflect nationwide feedback on constitutional changes needed to improve Ghana’s governance framework.

The proposed State Enterprises Commission would mitigate financial exposure, enforce governance standards, and limit systemic risks associated with state owned commercial activities. The economic weight and systemic risks of such enterprises justify closer constitutional regulation according to the committee.

Public debate around the proposals reflects widespread recognition that politicization of the civil service and state owned enterprises has undermined efficiency and public trust. The reforms could create a more predictable environment for public and private sector interactions while ensuring institutions contribute effectively to national development.