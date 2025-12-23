Constitutional Review Committee proposes phased MMDCE elections and chief integration

The Constitutional Review Committee chaired by Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh has outlined reforms to restructure Ghana’s local government system through phased rollout of elected Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives and formal inclusion of traditional leaders in governance.

The committee presented proposals to President John Mahama at the Jubilee House on Monday December 22, 2025, emphasizing the need to extend democratic processes to local communities. The reforms are intended to enhance oversight, accountability and delivery of local development initiatives.

Prempeh explained that chiefs would be integrated into local governance initially in legislative roles with a plan for more direct governing roles at the sub-district level. The committee aims to harness the social legitimacy and influence chiefs hold in their communities, channeling it for constructive governance outcomes.

Under the proposals, chiefs would initially take part in legislative and deliberative work of district assemblies. Over time they would assume more direct governing roles at the sub-district level in towns and villages. This integration represents a significant shift in how traditional authority interfaces with modern democratic structures.

The report stresses a phased approach to electing district executives rather than implementing nationwide elections simultaneously. Districts meeting objective benchmarks would be able to elect mayors first under oversight from a proposed Devolution Commission that would apply clear and transparent criteria to ensure elections are systematic and equitable.

The committee noted that some districts are too atomistic to even be viable, justifying the phased approach. The Devolution Commission would oversee the rollout and determine which districts have the capacity and resources to sustain elected leadership structures before expanding the system further.

The Constitutional Review Committee was inaugurated by President Mahama in January 2025 with a mandate to review the 1992 Constitution. The eight member committee includes Justice Sophia Adinyira, Professor Kwame Karikari, Charlotte Osei, Dr. Godwin Djokoto, Ibrahim Tanko Amidu, Dr. Esi Ansah, and Dr. Rainer Akumperigeya.

Prempeh has served as Executive Director of Ghana Center for Democratic Development since 2019 and previously worked as a tenured professor at Seton Hall University School of Law where he taught constitutional law. He has consulted on constitutional reforms in South Sudan, The Gambia and Yemen, and served as a resource person to the Kenyan Supreme Court on constitutional matters.

The committee visited 10 regions and held engagements with academics, trade unions and citizens across the country during its 11 month review process. President Mahama described the report as a beautiful Christmas gift and announced that it would be published soon for public review and debate.

Beyond local government reforms, the committee proposed extending the presidential term from four to five years while explicitly rejecting third term options. Other recommendations include ending the hybrid governance system that allows ministers to be appointed from Parliament, reforming the Council of State, and splitting CHRAJ into separate human rights and anti-corruption bodies.

The proposed changes are expected to redefine how local districts are managed. Clearer roles for elected officials and traditional leaders should improve planning, enhance coordination at the local level and support community led initiatives. The reforms also aim to streamline service delivery and improve governance structures across districts.

Closer engagement between local communities and governance structures could accelerate growth in sectors such as agriculture, small and medium sized enterprises, and infrastructure. Stronger local oversight and accountability mechanisms are expected to reduce delays, improve efficiency and ensure public resources are more effectively deployed.

Current practice allows the president to nominate MMDCEs subject to approval by assembly members, a system that critics say leads to security concerns and violence when nominees are rejected. Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh argued in Parliament in May 2025 that electing MMDCEs by popular vote would reflect the true will of the electorate and reduce tensions.

The Greater Accra Region saw 420 applicants competing for 29 MMDCE positions in January 2025 under the current appointment system. The National Democratic Congress established Regional Vetting Committees to oversee selection based on party membership, constitutional eligibility, diversity and competence criteria.

Implementing the reforms requires balancing modern governance systems with traditional authority structures. Transparency, community engagement and local capacity building will play key roles in turning reforms into tangible benefits for residents and businesses according to the committee.

The Constitutional Review Committee believes the reforms will create a more responsive, accountable and locally driven system of governance. The proposals combine elected leadership with traditional authority to strengthen democratic participation, improve service delivery and enhance capacity of local governments to meet community needs.

President Mahama pledged a bipartisan approach toward implementing the reforms and said some committee members would be invited to serve on the implementation panel. The president signaled early 2026 rollout of Constitution Review reforms during the presentation ceremony.